Nissan in Pole Position to Build the Apple Car

More on this:

1 Apple Car Production May Be Handled by Honda, Nissan, BMW, Stellantis, or Magna

2 Hyundai Denies Apple Car Talks Again, Still Likely to Build Project Titan Anyway

3 This Porsche 911 Turbo from Gran Turismo Is a Different Kind of Apple Car

4 Apple Suspends Apple Car Talks Due to Hyundai Spilling the Beans on the Project

5 Apple Car 2076 Concept Makes Little Sense, but Only at First