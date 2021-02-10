Nissan in Pole Position to Build the Apple Car

Apple is currently seeking a new partner that could eventually manufacture its upcoming Apple Car, all after the negotiations with Hyundai failed to reach any conclusion, and while some believe BMW or Magna could end up building the car, Nissan suggests it’s ready to do it.
Speaking in a conference after revealing the company’s quarterly results, Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida also commented on the chances regarding a possible collaboration with Apple on the manufacturing of an electric vehicle.
“We need to take new initiatives,” he said according to the WSJ. “[We need to] work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration.”
In other words, Nissan is ready to do it if Apple wants to sign a partnership with the Japanese company, though, at this point, it’s still not known if the two are discussing an EV collaboration or not.
But analyst Mio Kato told the cited source that Nissan is “the most likely candidate to be in serious discussions with Apple,” and of course, it also has the required capacity to handle such a huge project like an Apple Car.
On the other hand, however, Nissan’s CEO discussing such details publicly isn’t necessarily an approach that Apple is a big fan of.
Sources close to the matter said earlier this month that Apple’s leadership team was upset with how Hyundai spilled the beans on the Apple Car talks, and this was one of the reasons the talks between the two were eventually suspended. Apple is known as a company that keeps every little detail secret, so Hyundai commenting on the topic and pretty much confirming an Apple Car is coming was something that didn’t sit well with the iPhone maker.
At this point, Apple is said to be exploring several options for the production of the Apple Car, including a partnership with other smaller companies to handle the whole thing. A decision is expected to be made this spring.
“We need to take new initiatives,” he said according to the WSJ. “[We need to] work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration.”
In other words, Nissan is ready to do it if Apple wants to sign a partnership with the Japanese company, though, at this point, it’s still not known if the two are discussing an EV collaboration or not.
But analyst Mio Kato told the cited source that Nissan is “the most likely candidate to be in serious discussions with Apple,” and of course, it also has the required capacity to handle such a huge project like an Apple Car.
On the other hand, however, Nissan’s CEO discussing such details publicly isn’t necessarily an approach that Apple is a big fan of.
Sources close to the matter said earlier this month that Apple’s leadership team was upset with how Hyundai spilled the beans on the Apple Car talks, and this was one of the reasons the talks between the two were eventually suspended. Apple is known as a company that keeps every little detail secret, so Hyundai commenting on the topic and pretty much confirming an Apple Car is coming was something that didn’t sit well with the iPhone maker.
At this point, Apple is said to be exploring several options for the production of the Apple Car, including a partnership with other smaller companies to handle the whole thing. A decision is expected to be made this spring.