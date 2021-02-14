Near $8K Papa Bear Teardrop Camper Is Looking to Take Over the Trailer Scene

1958 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts Stunning Interior, 348 V8 with 74K Original Miles

While the Impala name actually saw the daylight in 1956 on a concept model presented at the General Motors Motorama, 1958 was the year that brought us the Impala that people could buy and drive. 25 photos



The first Impala could be ordered with a choice of three engines, namely a 235 (3.9-liter) straight-six, a 283 (4.6-liter) V8, and a 348 (5.7-liter) V8.



The 348 is the unit powering the 1958 Impala we have here as well, and this time the engine is paired with a 2-speed transmission, both working correctly. Listed on eBay by seller



The interior is fully original, the seller guarantees, and all chrome is in excellent condition, with the photos that we also included in our story pretty much serving as the living proof in this regard.



But this doesn’t necessarily mean this 63-year-old Impala is a show car. Not at all. It has already been repainted once, and some fixes are already required, which isn’t necessarily surprising given its age. The roof has some chips in the paint and some spots of rust can already be seen here and there, as the seller themselves emphasizes in the eBay listing.



The transmission has a leak, and the carburetor might need to be rebuilt, they say.



The car comes with just 74,000 miles (119,091.46 kilometers) on the clock, and they’re all original and documented on the title.



