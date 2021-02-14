2021 Domane SL 6 From Trek Is Out for Gravel Bike Gold With a Full Carbon Frame

1968 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Matching-Numbers Surprise Under the Hood

The 1968 Impala is part of the highly-successful fourth generation, which debuted in 1965 with a full redesign, eventually being able to set an all-time U.S. record of more than 1 million units sold in the country. 16 photos



This Impala has already caught the attention of plenty of netizens this weekend, so the eBay auction has received 6 bids, with the top one at the time of press getting close to $4,000. This is also the reserve of the auction, so there’s a chance the Impala ends up selling rather sooner than later if someone bids a few dollars more. The ’68 model builds on the popularity of the ’65 predecessor but comes with additional refinements, including triple taillights integrated into the rear bumper.And the Impala we have here perfectly highlights these improvements, as it appears to be quite a solid candidate for a thorough restoration, at first glance ticking all the boxes in this regard.First and foremost, as you can see, it comes with no major sign of rust, and this is without a doubt one very important tidbit. But on the other hand, the paint the car currently wears is no longer the original one, and the owner themselves admits the Impala has been repainted and received a variation of the original color sprayed by Chevrolet The good news is this 1968 example comes with all the parts, so there’s nothing big missing, at least not at the first glance. eBay seller chridy_84 explains that the only two parts you’re not getting are the brake master cylinder and the gas tank.As far as the interior goes, it needs some fixes as well, as there are obvious signs of aging, not to mention the photos show the car hasn’t necessarily been babied during all these years.Under the hood, there’s a numbers-matching 327 (5.4-liter) V8 that runs properly, though you should still inspect everything thoroughly before buying.This Impala has already caught the attention of plenty of netizens this weekend, so the eBay auction has received 6 bids, with the top one at the time of press getting close to $4,000. This is also the reserve of the auction, so there’s a chance the Impala ends up selling rather sooner than later if someone bids a few dollars more.

