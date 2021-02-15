This Original Impala Is Your Chance to Get a New Car If You Missed It in 1970

The 1970 Chevrolet Impala didn’t include too many changes over its predecessors, aside from a small styling refinement to the front bumper. The minor upgrades made sense given that a new generation was just around the corner.
Yet this doesn’t necessarily mean the ’70 Impala wasn’t a looker, remaining one of the best-selling Chevrolet cars on the market at that point.
If somehow you missed the chance to buy a 1970 Impala from the dealership 51 years ago, don’t worry; here’s an example that’s as close as it gets to a new car.
It comes with very low mileage, original everything, a full history, and a pretty good condition outside and inside, so it’d be quite easy to bring it in absolutely tip-top shape.
First and foremost, it’s a black-on-black Impala equipped with a 400ci (6.55-liter) V8 engine that works exactly like on day one. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission and sleeps in a perfectly clean bay that hasn’t received any modifications or fixes throughout all these years.
The car comes with the original paint, but it shows some signs of aging from certain angles. If what you want is an Impala that shines like new, this is something you’ll need to take care of. However, the Impala has been babied during its entire life, as it’s been kept in a climate-controlled garage where rust never got a chance to show up.
The interior is pure madness, as everything looks impeccable, but this is not necessarily a surprise since the odometer indicates just 47,000 miles (75,639.17 kilometers). The Impala comes with full documentation and history, according to Garage Kept Motors, so it’s the real deal we’re talking about there.
Well, all of the above really can’t come cheap, so be ready to spend close to $37,000 for the car. That’s not necessarily a lot given it’s a low-mileage Impala in such a good shape, and some financing options are also offered.
