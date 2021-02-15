Glickenhaus H2-Powered 2DR and 4DR Boot Zero Are Coming Along Fine... Virtually

Semi-famous back in the 1980s for his Hollywood stint, James Glickenhaus has moved into the wonderful world of automotive entrepreneurship in recent years. The motorsport-focused Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is already an established boutique carmaker and the Glickenhaus Boot racer even took Baja 1000 by storm in 2019 ahead of the Ford Bronco.
The same Boot (taking its name from the original Baja Boot, driven back in the day by Steve McQueen, among others) is now under development as a Zero Emission Pickup Truck for the masses. And Glickenhaus isn’t going down the same route as Tesla and others (such as Rivian, for example), with its electric Boot actually having a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.
For now, it’s yet unclear when exactly the Glickenhaus H2 pickup truck will arrive on the market. So far, all we have to show for are James Glickenhaus’s own sketches (they’re not done on a napkin, but they’re also not very far away) and a few virtual renderings that were recently revealed on social media.
Some might want to poke a little fun at the odd design, which makes use of a double set of headlights positioned up high to make the truck look like an ogling frog. Still, we’re actually able to extract some details from the CGIs and the sketchy designs of the automotive visionary.
For example, we can see the 2DR will have some sort of covered trunk space behind the front doors, while the 4DR will come with an extra pair of doors that seem to open up like on a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. Glickenhaus explains in the description the two trucks will arrive with “very nice range, five minute refueling available 24/7 anywhere including at home and be quite capable.”
Surely, we’re just going to be taking all that with a grain of sand, but we also noticed that Glickenhaus has already set sights on the possible competition, as far as dimensions are concerned. That’s because the initial sketches call for an F430-like (the Ferrari, or maybe he wanted to write Ford F-450?!) length on the 2DR and Ford Raptor-rivaling for the 4DR.
For now, it’s yet unclear when exactly the Glickenhaus H2 pickup truck will arrive on the market. So far, all we have to show for are James Glickenhaus’s own sketches (they’re not done on a napkin, but they’re also not very far away) and a few virtual renderings that were recently revealed on social media.
Some might want to poke a little fun at the odd design, which makes use of a double set of headlights positioned up high to make the truck look like an ogling frog. Still, we’re actually able to extract some details from the CGIs and the sketchy designs of the automotive visionary.
For example, we can see the 2DR will have some sort of covered trunk space behind the front doors, while the 4DR will come with an extra pair of doors that seem to open up like on a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. Glickenhaus explains in the description the two trucks will arrive with “very nice range, five minute refueling available 24/7 anywhere including at home and be quite capable.”
Surely, we’re just going to be taking all that with a grain of sand, but we also noticed that Glickenhaus has already set sights on the possible competition, as far as dimensions are concerned. That’s because the initial sketches call for an F430-like (the Ferrari, or maybe he wanted to write Ford F-450?!) length on the 2DR and Ford Raptor-rivaling for the 4DR.