Ford Bronco R Returns for the 1,000-Mile Baja Race, Brings a Posse

This weekend, the Baja California Peninsula in Northwestern Mexico is the place to be for all those with a crush on off-roading. It is there where the famous Baja 1000 race is taking place, and this year there is at least one high-profile quest.
The whole Ford Bronco success story of 2020 started about one year ago, when the Blue Oval showed for the first time the Bronco R, a machine destined for the grueling competition in the Mexican desert. Powered by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, the racer failed to finish the race back then, giving up due to mechanical issues long before finish.
This year, after the civilian Broncos have been revealed, the R is going for it again, in the hands of Cameron Steele, Shelby Hall and “a team of veteran Ford Baja off-road racers,” And this time is has some serious backup.
Regardless of whether this time the off-roader finishes the race or not, Ford says it plans to use whatever it learns from the run for the development of the Baja Mode calibration that will be offered in the Terrain Management System of the Broncos GOAT modes.
As said, the Bronco R has some backup this time, as it is not the only one of its breed taking on the desert this weekend. It is accompanied by a preproduction Bronco Outer Banks, which acts as a support vehicle during the race (it too comes powered by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost turbocharged V6). A 2021 F-Series Super Duty Tremor and F-150 Raptor are also on the scene to back the racing Bronco.
“The Baja 1000 has long been an important proving ground for Ford vehicles, from the original Bronco to F-150 Raptor to the all-new Bronco,” said in a statement Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance motorsports.
“Successfully competing here means our customers can have additional confidence that Bronco’s powertrain, chassis and new terrain modes are up to the challenge of one of the most grueling off-road races on the planet.”
You can have a look at how things are going over in Baja this weekend by following this link.
