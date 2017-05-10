Glickenhaus Posts Video To Show The SCG003 Can Beat The Huracan Performante

Porsche’s 918 Spyder used to be the road-legal production car that ruled the Nurburgring
. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante defeated it
, but a new challenger wants to pass them both.
Called the SCG003
, it is a creation of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and it is the road-going derivative of the racecar with the same name. The officials of the American brand have published an online video collage that blends Porsche’s 918 Spyder onboard lap record
video with the equivalent clips from Lamborghini and SCG, Car and Driver
informs.
The comparison mashes three videos together, but the one portraying the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus model features the company’s GT3-spec racecar, which is also called the SCG003. The car from the video came with a class-mandated weight ballast of 100 kg (220 pounds), about 200 hp less than the two street cars it is compared to, and without active aerodynamics.
The 003's slick tires do prove to be an advantage, but it is also driven in race traffic around the ‘Ring, which does not happen to the Porsche and the Lamborghini. With all those restrictions, the SCG003 was still 17 seconds faster than a 918 Spyder and 12 seconds quicker than the Huracan Performante.
With that in mind, it is safe to assume that the SCG003 street-legal model will prove to be faster than its existing competitors, notably since it will proceed with many things that were not allowed on the racecar.
One of those elements is the presence of active aerodynamics, along with a more powerful engine, less weight, and no traffic on the Nurburgring.
With all of the above elements, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus only needs a day with good weather and a driver that can handle the car on the limit, and it is set for a new record
. Mr. Glickenhaus
wants to use road tires for the run, just to prove a point to those at Porsche and Lamborghini, who had employed “special” road tires from Pirelli and Michelin.