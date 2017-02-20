Glickenhaus To Unveil Production SCG003 S In Geneva, Nurburgring Record Targeted

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
, an American manufacturer of race cars, has ventured into the world of sports cars, and it will unveil a production model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The product will be named SCG003S, and its makers hope that it will become the world’s fastest production car on the Nurburgring
. They want more than just conquer the world’s most demanding circuit, as a lap time of six minutes and 30 seconds is targeted, which is almost half a minute faster than the production car record that stands today.
It is worth noting that others have tried to break the record on the Nurburgring, and we are referring to Koenigsegg here, but their attempt was postponed after a high-speed crash wrecked the example that was prepared for the run. Until the SCG003S
gets to run the Green Hell and complete it unscathed, it will have to go through a few different steps.
The first of them is the public unveiling we mentioned above, followed by the commencement of production, and the first customer deliveries. Unlike other supercars, Glickenhaus’ SCG003S is based on a race car, which was purposely built on a modular construction. This is a solution that allows for faster repairs when compared to other similar products, and they are claimed to happen at a lower cost.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will not build the cars itself, but will hire the Italians at Manifattura Automobili Torino to do it for them. Production is set to begin in the summertime, and each unit will be hand-built. Jim Glickenhaus, the owner of the company, will have a one-off car built for him, which will also be showcased in Geneva.
The powertrain of this supercar consists of a 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 unit that is said to deliver significantly more than 750 HP
and more than 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).
Power will be delivered to the wheels through a seven-speed twin clutch gearbox. Its coolest feature is the ability to generate 2G in corners, which is done through clever aerodynamics.