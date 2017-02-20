autoevolution

Glickenhaus To Unveil Production SCG003 S In Geneva, Nurburgring Record Targeted

 
20 Feb 2017, 9:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, an American manufacturer of race cars, has ventured into the world of sports cars, and it will unveil a production model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The product will be named SCG003S, and its makers hope that it will become the world’s fastest production car on the Nurburgring. They want more than just conquer the world’s most demanding circuit, as a lap time of six minutes and 30 seconds is targeted, which is almost half a minute faster than the production car record that stands today.

It is worth noting that others have tried to break the record on the Nurburgring, and we are referring to Koenigsegg here, but their attempt was postponed after a high-speed crash wrecked the example that was prepared for the run. Until the SCG003S gets to run the Green Hell and complete it unscathed, it will have to go through a few different steps.

The first of them is the public unveiling we mentioned above, followed by the commencement of production, and the first customer deliveries. Unlike other supercars, Glickenhaus’ SCG003S is based on a race car, which was purposely built on a modular construction. This is a solution that allows for faster repairs when compared to other similar products, and they are claimed to happen at a lower cost.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will not build the cars itself, but will hire the Italians at Manifattura Automobili Torino to do it for them. Production is set to begin in the summertime, and each unit will be hand-built. Jim Glickenhaus, the owner of the company, will have a one-off car built for him, which will also be showcased in Geneva.

The powertrain of this supercar consists of a 4.4-liter twin turbo V8 unit that is said to deliver significantly more than 750 HP and more than 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

Power will be delivered to the wheels through a seven-speed twin clutch gearbox. Its coolest feature is the ability to generate 2G in corners, which is done through clever aerodynamics.
scuderia cameron glickenhaus Glickenhaus Nurburgring record Nurburgring SCG003 S 2017 Geneva Motor Show
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78