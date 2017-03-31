autoevolution
Glickenhaus Has Same Nurburgring Lap Time Goal As The Mercedes-AMG Project One

 
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus plans to set a new lap record at the Nurburgring with the SCG 003 S.
The American company has previously expressed this goal, and its representatives even mentioned the desired time they want to achieve. Their road-going vehicle targets a 6:30.0 time on the “Green Hell,” which is acknowledged as the world’s most demanding track.

The objective is ambitious, to say the least, as it wants to beat cars like the Porsche 918 Spyder, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and the Radical SR8. All of the mentioned models achieved sub-seven-minute lap times on the circuit that is over 20 kilometers long, and this is no easy accomplishment.

Jim Glickenhaus, the founder of the company, is extremely confident about the chances of the road-going car achieving the goal. Their race car for the VLN series, the SCG 003C, has performed a lap of 6:20 on the famous track, and the same can be said about every GT3 model during a competition on the German circuit.

As Glickenhaus told the Brits at Car Magazine, this is a matter of physics and tires. Moreover, if a car is fast at the Nordschleife, it will be quick “everywhere,” as Paolo Garella, the chief engineer of the project, explained to the journalists during an interview.

The American billionaire told reporters that everything from aerodynamics, suspension, and engine matters at the ‘Ring, but tires will make the difference between a record and a fast time.

While Lamborghini explained that aerodynamics could help a vehicle set a suitable time at the track, even the Italian brand admitted to using better tires than the ones offered as standard fitment.

The most interesting part about Glickenhaus’ statement refers to Mercedes-AMG, which is also planning to launch an incredibly quick hypercar, currently referred to as the Project One.

Apparently, the Germans target the same time on the famed track, and the founder of the American brand thinks both cars can achieve their objective if they use adequate tires.

After setting the record, the film producer wants to organize a showdown on the famous track to settle things “once and for all.” He proposes a meeting of the world’s top hypercars, which must be driven on the road from Koln, for example, and then run on the track on tires available in a regular store.

