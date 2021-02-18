1961 Chevrolet Impala SS Barn Find Flexes V8 Muscle in Surprising Condition

3 This Original Impala Is Your Chance to Get a New Car If You Missed It in 1970

The car is located in Phoenix, Arizona for a closer inspection, and if you want to take it home, be ready to spend no less than $65,000 for it, which kind of makes sense given this is a rather rare Impala in a pretty decent condition even after all these years. But in addition to this, 1961 also witnessed the debut of the Super Sport, or the SS, as well as the demise of the Nomad wagon.So if you’re a collector and want a classic Impala SS , there’s no doubt a 1961 model in mint condition is something many people can only dream about. But today, you can make the first step towards turning this dream into reality.Because what we have here is a 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS, not in tip-top shape but not far either. As you can easily tell from the photos in the gallery, this Impala SS isn’t the new car you’d want it to be, but it’s still looking good after all these years, and the Craigslist seller who posted it online claims it comes with just minimal rust.Of course, you should closely inspect everything before buying, just to make sure all the info is accurate, especially because the ad itself includes only a few details and photos. Especially because it’s listed as a barn find, all without sharing more information as to where it’s been found and the condition at that time.But according to the seller, the car comes with a 409 V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, and everything works just like you’d expect it to work. The Impala sports a clean title and the odometer indicates 100,000 miles (160,934.40 kilometers), but again, the shared info is very scarce and you should make sure you’re provided with additional data on the mileage and everything else.The car is located in Phoenix, Arizona for a closer inspection, and if you want to take it home, be ready to spend no less than $65,000 for it, which kind of makes sense given this is a rather rare Impala in a pretty decent condition even after all these years.

