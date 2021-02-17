One-Owner 1966 Chevrolet Impala Parked for 45 Years Flaunts Original Everything

2 This Original Impala Is Your Chance to Get a New Car If You Missed It in 1970

Chevrolet Impala was one of the most popular cars in the United States in the mid-'60s. The 1966 model built on the popularity of its direct predecessor, which had set a historical record in the country. 7 photos



So it goes without saying fourth-generation Impalas are collectibles many people drool over, especially when coming in an unmolested state.



And the one we have here promises to be that special



Make no mistake, this is a project car, but if this is what you’re looking for, this ’66 Impala comes with a package you can rarely find these days.



First and foremost, it’s an all-original Impala, with eBay seller



The 396 engine under the hood is paired with a 4-speed transmission, but it’s no longer working. The numbers-matching powertrain, however, could be fixed, the owner says. Of course, you’re still recommended to take a close look under the hood prior to the purchase.



The seller says it’s all complete, and while all photos look like they’ve been shot with a potato (pretty much because they’re pics taken from a computer screen), everything sounds almost too good to be true. So if anything, handle this listing with extra caution and make sure you check all details thoroughly. The car is said to be available for physical inspection in Wisconsin.



