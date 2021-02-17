Shaved 1956 Ford F-100 Packs Chevy LS Engine, Going for $78K

Historically, Ford and Chevrolet have been relentless rivals, at each other's throats especially in the pickup truck segment. Both have thrown into the fight incredible machines immediately after the end of the Second World War, and they’re still at it, fighting for supremacy in the most lucrative segment of the industry. Yet, in the custom world, these rivalries don’t mean that much.
We’ve seen time and time again how custom shops use the bodies made by one of these two carmakers in conjunction with the powertrains assembled by the other. Although there are Chevys getting their kicks from Ford engines out there, there are clearly more Blue Oval machines powered by bowtie-made hardware out in the open.
The 1956 F-100 we have here is one of them. It has the body of its family, but the heart is a crate General Motors LS engine with 6.0 liters in displacement and running a 4L60E automatic transmission. The power specs for the engine in this configuration are not provided, but we expect them to be a perfect match for a build described as a Pro Touring.
We’re told it took the unnamed garage behind this machine one year to put the whole thing together, and the work was completed no more than 1,111 miles ago (1,788 km) ago. Although it mostly retained its factory lines, the truck was visually modified, so it now boasts a shaved top and door handles, chrome on the grille and front bumper (there is no rear one), and a color called Canary Yellow.
Sadly, the Pro Touring parts that are supposed to make this build fit in the genre are not detailed. Even so, the truck is for sale on Earth Motor Cars, but it won’t move its 20-inch staggered wheels unless someone pays the $77,994 sum the dealer is asking for it.
