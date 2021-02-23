Hyundai's IONIQ 5 Arrives With Retro-Modern Design and Very Fast Multi-Charging

After the 45 Concept’s prototype homage to the Hyundai Pony, the first car that used the automaker's logo in 1975, the South Korean brand has now unveiled the IONIQ 5 that celebrates the connection between past, present, and future in series production.
The first vehicle unveiled under Hyundai's IONIQ sub-brand is part of the company's pledge to redefine the “electric mobility lifestyle,” which has an extremely broad scope and includes sub-brands such as IONIQ itself or HTWO, as well as major technology advancements like the introduction of the E-GMP electric vehicle architecture.
IONIQ 5 is a positive example of the mindset, morphing into series production with a design that strongly resembles the 45 Concept and has midsize CUV traits to make it attractive for a wide range of customers. Better yet, the daring styling hasn’t been impacted by the bespoke proportions or the fact that the IONIQ 5 resides on a very long wheelbase of 3,000 mm (118.1 inches), signaling an interesting “EV specific typology” for upcoming vehicles that will also make use of the new E-GMP platform.
Certain traits will make the IONIQ 5 pretty unmistakable, such as the pixel-like daytime running lights (DRLs) that will probably become a signature of the brand (along with the clusters in the rear) or the 20-inch aero-optimized wheels. As far as dimensions go, this EV is 4,635 millimeters (182.5 inches) long, 1,890 mm (74.4 in) wide and 1,605 mm (63.2 in) tall. The launch is scheduled for the “first half of 2021,” but Hyundai hasn't revealed which markets may or may not receive it.
Inside, the IONIQ 5 claims to harbor what Hyundai calls a “Living Space.” It consists of a Universal Island (a 140-mm/5.51-in sliding center console), a flat floor (with batteries stored underneath), electronically adjustable and reclining front seats, as well as numerous “sustainably sourced materials” (PET bottles, plant-based or natural wool yarns, eco-leather, etc.). All in all, there are nine exterior shades (five of them inspired by nature and exclusive to the IONIQ 5) and three interior themes.
Hyundai will equip the IONIQ 5 with a range of powertrains that include two battery options (58 kWh or 72.6 kWh) and two electric motor choices (single RWD or dual AWD). The flagship option with the largest battery and AWD is capable of delivering up to 225 kW (302 hp) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft). It’s enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph). Meanwhile, the RWD with the largest battery will have a WLTP-rated range of around 480 km (298 miles).
Other highlights include the dual-cockpit arrangement featuring a pair of 12-inch screens for the instrument gauges and infotainment screen, the Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), the first-ever Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), and the promised high-speed charging feature. The latter comes courtesy of the dual 400V/800V configuration of E-GMP, so the IONIQ 5 can sip electric juice at up to 350 kW for a 10 to 80% recharge in just 18 minutes.
