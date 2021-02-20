This 1967 Chevrolet Impala Costs Less than an iPhone, Nobody Wants It Anyway

This Tiny RV Has a Pop-Up Upper Level With Balcony and Its Own Elevator

The fourth-generation Impala has a well-deserved place in automotive history books because it included the very first car that managed to sell over 1 million units in a year in the United States alone. 9 photos



The



But of course, if you browse the gallery here to check out the Impala we’re highlighting today, none of these details matter, as whoever owned this car before likely didn’t care about the legacy of such an impressive automotive icon.



So this 1967 Impala eventually became a genuine rust bucket that will be quite a challenge to restore, especially because it comes with gigantic holes in the floors and lacks nearly everything.



As eBay seller



While it’s also missing the interior and the rust has turned it into a big pile of useless metal, we can only hope someone sees it and eventually decides to give it a second chance. Unfortunately, it’s pretty clear the current condition of the car makes it quite a hard sell, despite the auction starting at just $1,500, with not a single bid received so far.



