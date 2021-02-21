One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

More on this:

1 One of a Kind 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes 500 HP on the Dyno

2 This 1967 Chevrolet Impala Costs Less than an iPhone, Nobody Wants It Anyway

3 Matching-Numbers 1965 Impala Has a Big Original Surprise Under the Hood

4 This 1960 Impala Looks Like Chevrolet Finished Building It Two Minutes Ago

5 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS Barn Find Flexes V8 Muscle in Surprising Condition