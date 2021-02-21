One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

There’s no doubt the 1965 Impala has its very own well-deserved place in automotive history books, and while it marked the debut of the fourth generation and therefore introduced a major redesign, what is worth to be highlighted every time is the record sales this model managed to set.
The 1965 Impala was the first car to sell more than 1 million units in a single year in the United States, paving the way for strong sales that continued for the entire generation until the production was stopped in 1970.
This Impala that we have here is the living proof the 1965 model was quite a looker, and best of all, it comes with almost everything fully original.
First of all, this ’65 Impala SS sports the original 327 engine developing 350 horsepower, and according to the Craigslist seller, it’s mated to a non-original automatic gearbox. In fact, the transmission is the only part that’s not original, they say, as other than that, everything comes exactly as Chevrolet installed it 56 years ago.
The interior looks surprisingly good for a car this old, and while we’re not being provided with many details as to how the Impala has been stored during all these years, there’s a chance it’s always been babied and garaged. It’s a one-owner Impala with average mileage, as the odometer indicates 96,452 miles (155,224.45 kilometers).
In terms of equipment, this SS shipped as a rather high-optioned model, as it still comes with power steering, power brakes, power windows, and air conditioning.
As a summary, what we have here is an almost entirely original and high-optioned 1965 Impala SS coming with everything in working condition, presumably always stored in the right conditions, and owned by the same person since it left the factory. All of these make the car a rather rare find, so it’s priced accordingly, as you can take it home for $39,500. It’s parked in Palm Springs, should you want to inspect it live.
