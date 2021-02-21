2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Two-Minute Presentation Gives You the Essentials

It has been a year and a few months now since Ford introduced the new Mustang Mach-E, but clients have been taking delivery of this electric SUV just recently. If you're lucky enough, you might be one of the first few owners, or at least you might have seen one around town. And today Elizabeth Jeneault is providing us with the essential details about Ford's newest hit.
Lizzie is coming fresh from having reviewed the Nissan Rogue, but this time she's giving us a quick tour of Ford's newest creation, the Mustang Mach-E. She is doing her presentation from over at Davidson Ford of Clay. The car she is featuring is finished in Ford's Shadow Black. This color comes at no extra cost, but if you'd like to opt for the more interesting Rapid Red Metallic, that will set you back an additional $400.
Elizabeth talks about the available models and specs, noting that the range on these vehicles can go up to 300 miles (482 km), while the standard estimated range is as low as 211 miles (339 km). While dealers will charge you $5,000 for the extended range battery in an RWD configuration, the top-of-the-line AWD version will set you back an extra $7,700 when compared to the standard battery offering.
She also reminds us of how fast the GT version can be, as that one can go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. This might just be a hit with petrolheads as well, as more and more people will witness what an electric vehicle can do first hand. Up next, we get to see Ford's idea of redefining the way the doors open, via a pull-handle system, as opposed to the older designs.
Tesla's huge 15.5" center touch screen, and it seems like more and more companies are going down that route today. There's also the 10" digital gauge cluster, and this car seems to be 96% charged, with the maximum range available being 172 miles (276 km). The car on display right here also has an optional panoramic roof.
The good thing about electric vehicles, well, at least some of them, is that they come with an additional trunk on the front side of the car, which allows its occupants to carry more items with them. The front trunk of the Mustang Mach-E can hold up to 4.8 cubic feet (139.5 liters), while the normal trunk is much more spacious at 29 cubic feet (822 liters).
As Elizabeth reaches the end of her short presentation, she rates the Mustang Mach-E, as she usually does with all the SUVs on her show. She rates the exterior with an 8.5 as she mentions that "It looks sporty and sleek". She then praises the clean and simple interior, with a bonus for the panoramic roof, another 8.5.
Considering the capabilities of the GT model, she rates the performance with a 9. In terms of efficiency, with no fuel being required here, she goes even higher up with a 9.5. When it comes to the overall value of the car, she goes for an 8.5 again, which brings the total up to 88 out of 100 points.
Elizabeth talks about the available models and specs, noting that the range on these vehicles can go up to 300 miles (482 km), while the standard estimated range is as low as 211 miles (339 km). While dealers will charge you $5,000 for the extended range battery in an RWD configuration, the top-of-the-line AWD version will set you back an extra $7,700 when compared to the standard battery offering.
She also reminds us of how fast the GT version can be, as that one can go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. This might just be a hit with petrolheads as well, as more and more people will witness what an electric vehicle can do first hand. Up next, we get to see Ford's idea of redefining the way the doors open, via a pull-handle system, as opposed to the older designs.
Tesla's huge 15.5" center touch screen, and it seems like more and more companies are going down that route today. There's also the 10" digital gauge cluster, and this car seems to be 96% charged, with the maximum range available being 172 miles (276 km). The car on display right here also has an optional panoramic roof.
The good thing about electric vehicles, well, at least some of them, is that they come with an additional trunk on the front side of the car, which allows its occupants to carry more items with them. The front trunk of the Mustang Mach-E can hold up to 4.8 cubic feet (139.5 liters), while the normal trunk is much more spacious at 29 cubic feet (822 liters).
As Elizabeth reaches the end of her short presentation, she rates the Mustang Mach-E, as she usually does with all the SUVs on her show. She rates the exterior with an 8.5 as she mentions that "It looks sporty and sleek". She then praises the clean and simple interior, with a bonus for the panoramic roof, another 8.5.
Considering the capabilities of the GT model, she rates the performance with a 9. In terms of efficiency, with no fuel being required here, she goes even higher up with a 9.5. When it comes to the overall value of the car, she goes for an 8.5 again, which brings the total up to 88 out of 100 points.