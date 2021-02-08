2021 Nissan Rogue Two-Minute Presentation Gives You the Essentials

If you're looking to purchase a new SUV for your family but you're in a rush, a two-minute review will certainly come in handy. While it might only give you the essentials, it might help you filter out some of the initially considered options that don't sound as appealing anymore. However, we strongly suggest you do proper research on the subject before spending a considerable amount of money on a brand new vehicle.
Elizabeth Jeneault is back with one of her two-minute video presentations, and this time she's giving us a quick tour of the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue. "The Rogue has been redesigned from the ground up and it now features boxier exterior styling and its interior has more of a modern flare. It looks more athletic and stylish than it used to," she says.
The video briefly points out the features available on this SUV, which include an 8-inch touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a dual-panel panoramic moonroof, as well as heated seats and steering wheel, to name but a few. As she's a parent herself, she points out that the rear doors have a good opening angle, allowing for better access to the seats for the kids or any other occupant in general.
The 2021 entry-level Rogue S, which comes with FWD, has a starting price of $26,745, with the shipping and handling taxes included. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 comes standard on all Rogues, providing additional peace of mind to both the driver and its occupants. The Rogue Platinum AWD is the most impressive and expensive variant, with a starting price of $37,925, including the shipping and handling taxes.
There's only one engine option available, a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with a maximum output of 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. If that doesn't sound good enough to you, then the V6-powered Murano might be a better alternative. At the end of this short presentation, Elizabeth rates the car according to its exterior, interior, performance, and fuel economy, and the final score is 80 points out of 100. Will that be good enough for you to choose the Rogue over the Toyota RAV4 or the Honda CR-V?
