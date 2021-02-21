1970 Mustang Sitting for Years Is All Rusty, Still Flaunts the Original Engine

The Future Is Here: Florida Will Have Over 10 Vertiports for Passengers

The good news is the Mustang is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so whoever pays more can take the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is $2,600, and the car is parked in Belmont, North Carolina. And the example we’re highlighting today is one of these project cars aspiring for a second chance, though judging from the photos published online by eBay seller starlawood , restoring it will be quite a huge challenge.And it’s all because this Mustang is almost a genuine rust bucket. Purchased as part of a five-car pack, the Mustang “has rust pretty much everywhere,” as the owner themselves explains.And while it could serve as a donor car, it may very well be fixed fully to get back on the road, though the huge holes in the floors and the current condition of pretty much everything are a little discouraging.The pictures pretty much speak for themselves, and both the interior and the exterior come in a rather poor condition. The driver’s seat is no longer there, but the seller says they can provide a correct replacement but with a different color.The engine is believed to be the original Cleveland unit, but on the other hand, it appears to be locked up and obviously isn’t running given how long the car has been sitting. Unfortunately, no specifics on this have been provided, but given the amount of rust on the car, there’s a chance this Mustang has been spending quite many years on the side of the road, possibly fighting with rain, snow, and other challenging conditions that can turn an icon into quite a relic.The good news is the Mustang is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, so whoever pays more can take the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is $2,600, and the car is parked in Belmont, North Carolina.

