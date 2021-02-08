Teslacam Captures Shocking Footage of Prius Owners Getting Robbed In California

There have always been conflicts between people, one way or another. Ordinary, law-abiding citizens have always had to endure hardships caused by those who believe they are above the law. The kind that will resort to stealing someone else's belongings without any sort of consideration for the victim. And I feel that it all comes down to a lack of education and love. No one is born a criminal, but the experiences you go through in life ultimately define you as a person.
I guess we have to be thankful that we've made considerable technological advancements and more and more cars are equipped with dashcams in one way or another. Because twenty years ago, chances were that the guys you're about to see in this video would have gotten away with it. The incident happened in San Francisco, California, and it was caught on cam by a Tesla driver.
"I was driving on autopilot to meet my friend and I saw a black Honda Accord cut off a full block of traffic trying to get on the freeway on-ramp". It seems that the Honda Accord driver was in a rush, no doubt about that. But where's the fire? We see the Toyota Prius on the side camera of the Tesla and notice that the conspicuous looking Accord as well.
As the Prius moves forward, it comes to a halt due to traffic, and we once again see the black Accord driving somewhat erratically as it stops close to the Toyota. The Tesla driver describes what happened next: "It was bumper to bumper and this guy came out, smashed the trunk window of the Prius in front of me, took out a bag of expensive camera equipment, and bolted."
This sounds fishy, to say the least. Did the thieves already know about the camera gear inside of the Prius? It seems unlikely that this was a lucky guess for them. Someone must have tipped them off. Perhaps this was a revenge-crime? Either way, doing this in broad daylight suggests these guys were pretty determined to pull this off, and that they most likely have previous experience in engaging in such felonies.
The Tesla driver does his part in restoring faith in humanity by helping the victims file a police report and providing the onboard footage, which should make it easier for law enforcement officers to track down the culprit and set things right. Although onboard cameras might scare off more potential thieves in the future, that doesn't necessarily mean that we'll live in a crime-free society; one can only hope for the best.
