Teslacam Captures Shocking Footage of Prius Owners Getting Robbed In California

There have always been conflicts between people, one way or another. Ordinary, law-abiding citizens have always had to endure hardships caused by those who believe they are above the law. The kind that will resort to stealing someone else's belongings without any sort of consideration for the victim. And I feel that it all comes down to a lack of education and love. No one is born a criminal, but the experiences you go through in life ultimately define you as a person.

