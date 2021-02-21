1979 Lifted Ford F-150 Is a Big Blue Oval Classic, Looks Eager to Work And Play

It's really strange to think about the fact that a Ford F-150 that was built more than 40 years ago can cost as much as a brand new, 2021 model. And some people will just go out and buy one, with the clear intention of using it as it was intended to be used. There is of course a certain percentage of aficionados that will go after a complete restoration and only use it for Sunday drives.
Nostalgia can be a tricky thing. It can sometimes convince you that something you care about is worth more than it actually is. And that tends to happen to trucks and cars quite a lot. Enthusiasts will go and on about how older vehicles were so much better than the ones that are being made today. We keep seeing all kinds of tests that are meant to prove that the old-school is better than the new school.
But will a 1979 Ford F-150 4x4 really be as capable as its modern counterpart? If you think of it, buying a brand new truck comes with the huge advantage brought forth by the warranty, whereas an older truck could very well suffer a malfunction the second after you've just bought it. If you are inclined to look at things this way, and would rather go for the safe approach, you might never consider a used truck ever again.
But then nostalgia comes in. You get to see the rather rough design of this old truck, and you start imagining what it would be like to actually tow your race car or your boat with it. Several hours later you've gone through every single classic Ford F-150 used car ad you could find online, and logic tends to fade away, and there's just the little kid left inside of you saying: "Yes, go on and buy this one!"
Ford. Acoording to the fact sheet provided by the seller, it appears to be a rather rare color, seeing that only 2,193 units came with this paint job for the model year. And even though this doesn't come with the top-of-the-line 460 ci (7.5-liters) V8 engine, the 400 ci (6.5-liters) version shouldn't be half bad either. But then again, you can always go on and opt for an engine swap, and there's no limit to what you can do, aside from your given budget. You can get the classic 460 ci (7.5-liters), or better yet, go ahead and do a Coyote swap!
This truck even has the A/C option, but it will need some work done to it if you actually plan on cooling the cabin. This will make an excellent off-road truck too, as you get decent ground clearance, Ranchero shocks, and Bridgestone A/T tires, and a two-speed 4x4 transfer case to aid you in your journey. Even though the truck does look very nice from afar, a closer inspection will point out some spots you might want to work on, depending on your final plans for it.
This F-150 is currently being offered for $33,995, and it's located in Nashville, some 900 miles (1,448 km) from Twin Cities, where it was originally built. It's just one of many late '70s F-150s on sale in the United States, but it does look like a nice starting point for any F-Series enthusiast.
