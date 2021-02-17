2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Comes With Pro-Comp Lift Kit, Is Priced to Sell Fast

When I was growing up, I was fortunate enough to have a computer since the age of 7, and even though I didn't have access to an Internet connection back then, there was still a lot of fun to be had with video games. After spending days in a row playing the first two Need For Speed titles, I got my hands on a relatively different racing game: Monster Truck Madness. That kept me busy for a few years until I finally got my hands on Need for Speed Porsche.
Now, I know this 2012 Ford Raptor SVT can't really be labeled as a monster truck, but to people who are accustomed to smaller European or Japanese-built hatchbacks and sedans, it may as well be one. Especially given the upgrades featured on this vehicle. And the first thing you'll notice is the aggressive stance, which comes courtesy of a Pro-Comp Lift Kit and 24" American Truxx Wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires.
The seller notes that this truck comes with 118,000 original highway miles (189,902 km), and praises it for the fact that it is loaded with options. The silver paint job does look pretty nice, and it comes in contrast with a black interior and orange accents here and there. With this being a first-gen Raptor SVT, the engine is a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 rated at 411 horsepower and 434 lb-ft (588 Nm) of torque.
While the Supercrew is slightly heavier than a Supercab, tipping the scales at 6,210 lbs (2,820 kg), this is still, without doubt, the best handling, most exciting Ford F-150 of its generation. You must have seen at least one or two of these trucks going airborne with their owners screaming "Yeehawwww" from behind the steering wheel. Some of you might also prefer this truck to the second generation, which ditched the V8 in favor of a twin-turbocharged V6.
I know what you're thinking; this old Raptor could very well do with some performance upgrades. A supercharger or a turbocharger would make things more interesting, but that's up to the future owner of this truck. Right now, the seller notes that it is priced to sell quickly, and you can have it for $37,999. This isn't the cheapest first-gen Raptor on the market, and you could get the next one for another $15,000 or so, but it does look fun to drive either way.
The seller notes that this truck comes with 118,000 original highway miles (189,902 km), and praises it for the fact that it is loaded with options. The silver paint job does look pretty nice, and it comes in contrast with a black interior and orange accents here and there. With this being a first-gen Raptor SVT, the engine is a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 rated at 411 horsepower and 434 lb-ft (588 Nm) of torque.
While the Supercrew is slightly heavier than a Supercab, tipping the scales at 6,210 lbs (2,820 kg), this is still, without doubt, the best handling, most exciting Ford F-150 of its generation. You must have seen at least one or two of these trucks going airborne with their owners screaming "Yeehawwww" from behind the steering wheel. Some of you might also prefer this truck to the second generation, which ditched the V8 in favor of a twin-turbocharged V6.
I know what you're thinking; this old Raptor could very well do with some performance upgrades. A supercharger or a turbocharger would make things more interesting, but that's up to the future owner of this truck. Right now, the seller notes that it is priced to sell quickly, and you can have it for $37,999. This isn't the cheapest first-gen Raptor on the market, and you could get the next one for another $15,000 or so, but it does look fun to drive either way.