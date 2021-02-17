2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Comes With Pro-Comp Lift Kit, Is Priced to Sell Fast

When I was growing up, I was fortunate enough to have a computer since the age of 7, and even though I didn't have access to an Internet connection back then, there was still a lot of fun to be had with video games. After spending days in a row playing the first two Need For Speed titles, I got my hands on a relatively different racing game: Monster Truck Madness. That kept me busy for a few years until I finally got my hands on Need for Speed Porsche.

