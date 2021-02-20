2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 Gets Reviewed, Is Like an Apartment Building on Wheels

I first noticed Zack Pradel from Shooting Cars when he was regularly posting content featuring rotary-powered vehicles like the Mazda RX-7. So it was quite a surprise to me when I saw him reviewing this 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4. Although I wasn't expecting to see him behind the wheel of such a large truck, my recent interest in these vehicles has grown considerably.
This is Zack's 500th vehicle review, so it seems quite fitting that he chose a Sierra 2500 for the job. The Sierra 2500 is GMC's 3/4 ton offering, which comes with a starting MSRP of $36,100 before taxes ($1,595 destination freight charge). The truck Zack is driving here is powered by a 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8, which is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
If fuel consumption is not an issue for you, you could save on the initial purchase by opting for the 6.6-liter gas engine V8, which is roughly $10,000 cheaper than its diesel counterpart. While the gas engine has an output of 401 horsepower, the diesel Duramax raises the bar at 445 horsepower. But the significant difference comes when looking at torque figures, as the diesel is rated at 910 lb-ft (1,220 Nm) of torque which is twice as much as the other available unit.
Zack describes the torque performance of the truck simply by saying that "You are going to be able to pull anything in the world!" Well, that's a bit of an overstatement, but then again, this thing has a maximum towing capacity of 18,500 lbs (8,391 kg) and it can also carry up to 3,600 lbs (1,632 kg) in the bed. He also goes on to praise the transmission on this truck noting that:
"Alisson is a manufacturer of heavy-duty transmissions, and having this transmission in this truck is a piece of pride for GM". He then gets a feel of how this truck can accelerate, and even though he doesn't seem impressed he does mention that: "It's fine, the truck moves, and the fact that the truck moves is impressive to me because this is the size of an apartment building, it's huge, so the fact that it's moving, under any power at all, is impressive".
This 2021 model also features wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a feature that the 2020 model did not get. The 360 degree camera also comes in handy for such a large truck, making day-to-day maneuvers so much easier.
Zack also praises the rear-view center mirror, which provides a direct view of what's going on behind the truck, via a rear-facing camera. This means you won't have to worry about any in-cabin, rear-view obstructions, which can be caused by passengers or excessive cargo. This AT4 is also fitted with Bose speakers, which further add to the somewhat luxurious in-cabin experience.
We also get a 360 degrees tour of the truck, as Zack further tests the electric-powered tailgate. Zack has driven a Sierra 2500 Denali last year, and that was slightly more luxurious, but at the end of his review, he looks at what this Sierra 2500 AT4 has to offer versus the Ford F-150 Platinum. The conclusion is that for most people, that also need to commute between places, the F-150 might be a better solution, as it's more compact and more comfortable. The Sierra 2500 is definitely meant for those who are serious about towing, and might already have a smaller vehicle for day-to-day activities.
