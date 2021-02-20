1995 Atomic Silver Hummer H1 on 40-in Tires, "That's How Rough Ryders Roll"

Every single time I see a Hummer H1, I get flashbacks of Chris Rock in "Down to Earth". There's a scene where he starts singing the "Rough Ryders Anthem" by DMX when a yellow H1 pulls up in front of the restaurant he's in. That was the moment when I first thought about how cool it would be to actually drive one of these trucks, but as I grew up, that thought pretty much vanished from my mind.
Even so, the AM General Hummer H1 has a certain appeal to it. Especially when you think of the fact that this was designed to withstand anything you'd throw at it. This particular H1 we spotted on Bring a Trailer was built in 1995 and delivered to the United States Military. Some 13 years later it was converted to M1025A2 specification. The M1025A2 armament carriers provided mounting and firing of the MK19 automatic grenade launcher, among other features.
Also, to give you an idea of how capable this truck is, official government documents note that it will climb road grades as steep as 60% (31°) and it can also traverse a side slope of up to 40% (22°). This H1 was acquired by the seller exactly one year ago, just after it had been given a new Atomic Silver paint job and a beige interior. Power is delivered to the wheels through a 4L80E four-speed automatic, mated to a 6.5-liter V8 engine, that runs on diesel.
This Hummer H1 sits on some rather impressive 20" Gear Off-Road Wheels, that are fitted with 40 x 15.5" Patriot M/T Tires. A Rod Hall suspension is also in place, and the list of upgrades on this vehicle doesn't stop here. While there is not much this truck has to offer when it comes to creature comforts, it does come with removable Kevlar X doors, which should provide additional cooling to the cabin on those hot summer days.
The odometer shows 26,000 miles (41,842 km), although this truck is bound to have been driven for more than that, and the current bid sits at $15,500, with 5 days to go before the auction comes to an end. This H1 looked slightly better when it was bought by the current owner in February of 2020, and he ended up paying $39,000 for it, so it will be interesting to see how things evolve over the next few days.
