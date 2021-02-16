1979 Ford F-350 Hides Crate Engine Secret, Could Pull a House off Its Foundation

You know how men are; we would rather die than make two trips. That applies to getting the groceries from the car into the house, moving somewhere new, and the list could very well go on. So the people at Ford were quite brilliant when they decided not to stop with the Ford F-150, as they pushed on through the ranks, and included a huge F-350 in their lineup as well. Thank you, Ford!
When your day-to-day activities involve moving large objects, carrying or towing stuff around, you may end up with the same issues as most petrolheads do. That would be a constant hunger for more. More power, bigger payload capacity, bigger towing capacity, you always want more. That is not a bad thing per se, but sometimes we tend to get carried away with things, and what started off as a need for a small pickup truck can lead to this.
This is a 1979 Ford F-350 Supercab 4x4. And it's probably one of the nicest examples we've seen all year. Of course, a suspension lift is on the truck, and that just makes it look even more massive than it already was. The wheel setup is nothing short of visual perfection, with 20" Weld Racing Wheels being wrapped in 38"x15" Interco TrXus tires. And if you think of it, if someone went for Weld Racing on their truck, what did they go for in the engine bay?
The answer is what you might have expected: a 460 ci (7.53-liter) Ford crate engine, which allegedly features a performance camshaft alongside a Holley carburetor as well. We don't have any official horsepower figures, but it's safe to say that this F-350 could very well pull a house off its foundation given the current setup. But let's not talk about the fuel consumption, we don't want that pesky mpg rating spoiling our fun here, do we now?
The truck comes with a stainless steel exhaust system, which is enough to set off a few alarms when you're driving around the neighborhood. It might not be fast by any means, but it's still American muscle we're talking about here! The five-digit odometer shows 32,000 miles (51,500 km), but the total chassis mileage is unknown. The truck was just recently listed, and someone has already placed a bid for $15,000. With seven days to go, it's highly unlikely this will sell for just that amount though.
