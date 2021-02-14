Two Supercharged Toyota Tundras Race Against TFL Ram TRX, Somebody Gets Walked

Every time I see a notification coming from The Fast Lane Truck regarding their Ram TRX, I keep expecting them to find a truck that's going to be faster down the straight line. So once again, they've found some new challengers for the mighty Ram. Two Supercharged Toyota Tundras that were built by Toytec in Denver, Colorado are giving it a shot, and while one doesn't seem all that impressive, the other one might actually stand a chance.
You all know the specs of the Ram TRX, and it's clear by now that having 702 horsepower out of a supercharged V8 has made it an incredibly fast truck. But let's have a look at the two Tundras that were brought over for this episode of "Run what you Brung". The white one is a lifted version, using a supercharged 5.7-liter V8, that puts out about 550 horsepower. It's using a Magnuson supercharger, that displaces 115 ci (1.9-liters).
Just by looking at it, you can tell that this is not going to be a very serious contender. It might be fast on the off-road with the lift and the tires it's running, but in a straight line acceleration test it's going to fall behind. But the red Tundra does show more potential. This is also powered by a 5.7-liter V8, but this time the supercharger is a 161 ci (2,65-liters) Harrop-built unit. This truck is smaller and should be lighter than the white one.
It's also running Hoosier slick-tires on the back, which might have been an advantage if it were warmer outside, or if the track would have been treated with VHT. According to Toytec, this truck should be capable of delivering 650 horsepower, which led us to think that a very tight battle was coming up next. For the first two runs of the day, the white Tundra tries its best at keeping up with the TRX but fails in doing so, as we expected from the beginning.
The interesting part was up next, and we get to see not one, but three different runs between the "dragster" Tundra and the TRX. The Hoosiers get warmed up a bit following a short burnout, but will it be enough to provide the necessary grip? As the two trucks line up, you can definitely feel the tension floating around. The Tundra has to deal with minor wheel spin off the line, but it was a very close race indeed.
The TRX is unfaded by its opponent and keeps pulling away slightly, and wins the first run by a small margin. They decide to have a re-run, but this time the gap widens, and the Tundra is once again left behind. Thinking the owner of the Toyota might be better accustomed to launching his truck, they go for a third run, but the result is unchanged, and the TRX reigns supreme once again.
