Two Supercharged Toyota Tundras Race Against TFL Ram TRX, Somebody Gets Walked

Every time I see a notification coming from The Fast Lane Truck regarding their Ram TRX, I keep expecting them to find a truck that's going to be faster down the straight line. So once again, they've found some new challengers for the mighty Ram. Two Supercharged Toyota Tundras that were built by Toytec in Denver, Colorado are giving it a shot, and while one doesn't seem all that impressive, the other one might actually stand a chance.

28 photos