$7K Koala Bear Is the Cheapest Heavy-Duty Teardrop Camper From Rustic Trail

4 820-Mile 1979 Ford F-250 Supercab Is a Rare, Lifted, 4x4 High Boy, Now For Sale

1 2021 Ram TRX "Brodozer" Gets Driven Hard on and off Road, Receives Mixed Ratings

More on this:

Rare, 1947 Diamond T Coe Truck Looks Like The Perfect Post-Apocalypse Project

If you were born in the '80s or '90s, there is a good chance that you've been treated to quite a few post-apocalyptic movies such as Mad Max. This means you've probably seen a large selection of vehicles that have been adapted to face the harsh conditions imposed by the dystopian setting. Of course, all of these vehicles are a product of someone's imagination , and we can't help but think of the choices that could have been made instead. 5 photos



The Diamond T company was founded 116 years ago, but it sadly didn't last long, as it became defunct back in 1967, about 12 years before the launch of the original



The truck we're looking at right now is a 1947 Diamond T Coe, Crew Cab



Although a classic restoration might be an interesting approach, we would still go for the restomod way, upgrading everything mechanical, but leaving the exterior as it is right now. If we're allowed to let our imagination roam a bit more,



Hopefully, we'll manage to be more effective at harnessing and storing the sun's energy by that time, and we would also need to have a scenario in which no radioactive clouds would be blocking access to the most important celestial body in the solar system. Coming back to present times, the seller, Jim, When we came across this ad, the idea of a post-apocalyptic scenario was the first thing that came to mind. The way this truck looks right now is just perfect, although a box in the back could really come in handy, especially if you'd have to carry more gas around for those long open-desert drives. The rugged, strong look could of course be complemented by a serious engine under the hood, and we think a gas-guzzling LSX could do wonders here.The Diamond T company was founded 116 years ago, but it sadly didn't last long, as it became defunct back in 1967, about 12 years before the launch of the original Mad Max movie. While the company initially made cars between 1905 to 1911, their first trucks rolled off the factory floor in 1928. They built both commercial models and military models.The truck we're looking at right now is a 1947 Diamond T Coe, Crew Cab truck , and the seller states this is a very rare model and reportedly only 3 of these are known to exist. It has spent its life on the West Coast and is currently located in the Lake Tahoe Area of California. Right now it does not run, nor drive, but the seller is confident that some tinkering should have it back on the road.Although a classic restoration might be an interesting approach, we would still go for the restomod way, upgrading everything mechanical, but leaving the exterior as it is right now. If we're allowed to let our imagination roam a bit more, using an electric motor in conjunction with a big V8 might also be an interesting idea should this be repurposed as a post-apocalyptic truck.Hopefully, we'll manage to be more effective at harnessing and storing the sun's energy by that time, and we would also need to have a scenario in which no radioactive clouds would be blocking access to the most important celestial body in the solar system. Coming back to present times, the seller, Jim, is asking $25,000 for this magnificent truck, and we really hope someone will see the same potential we saw in it too.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.