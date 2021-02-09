100-Mile 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Is a Hellcat at Heart, Bidding Open

You get to a certain point in life when you can't just go out and buy a Hellcat Challenger because you need the extra space for the family. Even the Hellcat Charger might be deemed too small by your loving wife, and so you find yourself looking at pickup trucks instead. There are a few fast ones out there, that's for sure, but perhaps a Raptor or a TRX might attract some unwanted attention. So, where do you go from that point?

