Twin-Turbo, Lifted Chevrolet Silverado Is an Award-Winning, Custom Built Mammoth

We all have different definitions of what a custom build should entail. For some people, a new set of aftermarket wheels is enough to label their vehicle as a custom one. Others will go further and upgrade the engine, suspension, and ultimately even wrap their car. But for some people, a custom-built vehicle is a never-ending project, and there's always something left to be upgraded.
And that seems to be the case with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 too. This is not your average garage project; it looks more like it has been built for a Fast and Furious movie instead. That means not everyone is going to like the way it turned out. Still, in most cases, this will be a serious jaw-dropper, and the good part is that it's not all show and no go.
After you manage to climb up and pop the hood, you'll be facing an Ecotec3 5.3-liter V8 engine that has been twin-turbocharged with rear-mount Comp turbos by the guys over at ProFabrication, in North Carolina. Running on just 6 PSI (0.4 bars) means this truck is capable of up to 500 horsepower. The truck was actually created as a tribute to the United States Air Force heroes, and it's the product of a detailed two-year build that ultimately took a six-figure budget to complete.
The Deep Ocean Blue Metallic two-stage paint does look amazing on this truck and it really makes it shine from any angle. The owner started cautiously with a 3-inch (76-mm) Daystar body lift but ultimately progressed to the current 15-inch (381-mm) suspension that was laser-cut and custom-fabricated by the people at Full Throttle Suspension in Fresno, California. As if this thing wasn't easy enough to spot in traffic, it also boasts a set of HornBlasters Katrina 540 train horns.
This mammoth of a truck sits on custom-forged Rogue wheels wrapped in 40x15.50 R28 Fury Country Hunter M/Ts. The list of upgrades is seemingly never-ending, and that brings up the asking price for this truck. With 17,205 miles (27,688 km) shown on the odometer, you can now be the third owner of this truck if you can manage to spare $109,900 for it. At the end of the day, that's about as much as you'd pay for any older restomod truck but with less of a visual impact.
After you manage to climb up and pop the hood, you'll be facing an Ecotec3 5.3-liter V8 engine that has been twin-turbocharged with rear-mount Comp turbos by the guys over at ProFabrication, in North Carolina. Running on just 6 PSI (0.4 bars) means this truck is capable of up to 500 horsepower. The truck was actually created as a tribute to the United States Air Force heroes, and it's the product of a detailed two-year build that ultimately took a six-figure budget to complete.
The Deep Ocean Blue Metallic two-stage paint does look amazing on this truck and it really makes it shine from any angle. The owner started cautiously with a 3-inch (76-mm) Daystar body lift but ultimately progressed to the current 15-inch (381-mm) suspension that was laser-cut and custom-fabricated by the people at Full Throttle Suspension in Fresno, California. As if this thing wasn't easy enough to spot in traffic, it also boasts a set of HornBlasters Katrina 540 train horns.
This mammoth of a truck sits on custom-forged Rogue wheels wrapped in 40x15.50 R28 Fury Country Hunter M/Ts. The list of upgrades is seemingly never-ending, and that brings up the asking price for this truck. With 17,205 miles (27,688 km) shown on the odometer, you can now be the third owner of this truck if you can manage to spare $109,900 for it. At the end of the day, that's about as much as you'd pay for any older restomod truck but with less of a visual impact.