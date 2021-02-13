3,800-Mile, 1971 Bronco Is A One Of A Kind Restomod, Comes In Ford GT Green

Do you remember Jurassic Park? The first movie? One of the main characters, John Hammond, played by Richard Attenborough, keeps describing his project by mentioning that no expense was spared. We've lost track of how many times he actually says that throughout the film. But alas, we all know how things went south due to one employee becoming too greedy and ruining it for everyone.
I guess this 1971 Ford Bronco restomod reminded me of Jurassic Park and John Hammond, as this is also a no expense spared kind of project, and judging by the size of this thing and by the engine it's hiding under the hood, this too is sort of a vicious dinosaur, but in a mechanical sense. People who aren't accustomed to the Bronco name might not even realize what this truck is, as it was converted to a Half Cab, using a bed coming off of a 1966 Ford F100.
If you look at it, it kind of has a California, driving-down-the-coast vibe to it. This is a fully built, nut and bolt, frame-off restoration, and we can't help but stress the idea that no expense was spared in the process. This might be a 1971 model, but it now has power brakes, power steering and it even comes with a Bluetooth connection. The speedometer is limited to 100 mph (160 kph), but I'm pretty sure there's enough grunt in this to tilt your head backward under heavy throttle input.
The 5.0-liter Ford roller motor provides more than enough power to all four wheels, via a C4 automatic transmission. As you might have noticed, this Bronco also comes with a 4.5" (11.43 cm) lift, and you just don't realize how big it is until you look at the video provided by the seller, and notice that you will most likely need a ladder to open the hood and check out the color-matched engine bay.
This truck has been featured in several magazines so far, including Wild Horses, and the list of mods is so long that it would probably take pages and pages just to list them all. The odometer currently shows 3,814 miles (6,138 km), and the good news is that you also get a 1-year warranty with the purchase! You can see this amazing truck in Homer City, Pennsylvania, and you can drive it back home if you'll be able to spend $129,000 to get it.
