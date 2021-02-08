820-Mile, 1979 Ford F-250 Supercab Is a Rare, Lifted, 4x4 High Boy, Now For Sale

I find it interesting how vehicles have evolved differently on different continents. Manufacturers have paid attention to what people want, and that reflects in a wide variety of choices made available to the market. And when you think of big trucks, the North American market comes to mind right away. Anything bigger than a Ford F-150 just seems slightly out of place in Europe, for example, but not in the United States.
The Ford F-250 isn't even the biggest pickup truck available on the North American market, but there will always be someone who needs a bigger towing capacity. This '70s F-250 is labeled as a "Rare Super Cab High Boy" and comes with a series of very interesting features, including a suspension lift, 35 x 20" mud tires, power steering and brakes, and a set of custom wheels to compliment the white and green paint job.
The odometer only shows 820 miles (1,320 km), which means that the engine swap probably happened not too long ago. The seller claims this truck comes with a built 472 ci (7.7-liter) Big Block V8 swap, which is somewhat strange. Is it a Cadillac-built 472? Or is is a stroked Ford 460 ci (7.5-liters) ? Either way, it should be able to deliver around 400 horsepower and some 500+ lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque. It should make for an interesting drive, considering it's a manual with a 4x4 system.
The truck looks exceptional from afar, but if there are some minor chips and imperfections in the paint, and you might want to deal with them if you want it to look impeccable. The air conditioning system isn't working, and the seller states that it's missing components. The horn isn't working either, and the rear brakes have got about 40% life left in them. Other than that, this is quite a well looked after truck.
If you'd like to take it for a test drive before purchasing it, you have to head on over to Denver, Colorado. The asking price is $35,900, which is just about what you'd expect to pay for a 2021 model. The seller does have a point, though. "The cost of parts and restoration of these vehicles are increasing daily. They are not making any more and, therefore, they are becoming more rare by the day. Buy one complete and ensure your investment for the future," reads the listing. There's even a short video of this thing in the seller's showroom, and hearing that V8 roar makes it even more appealing.
