51-Mile, Lifted, 1972 Chevrolet K10 4x4 Wins Us Over With Savage Vortec Rumble

Consider the ingredients that make up the perfect truck in your books. Does it have to be a 4x4? Does it have to be lifted? Do you want a big V8 under the hood and a clean body and cabin? Well then, this might be the truck you're looking for, because this 1972 Chevrolet K10 ticks all the right boxes and more. And you can now place a bid for it if you'd like to make it part of your garage.
Pickup trucks might have been built with towing and carrying stuff around in mind, but that doesn't mean someone can't enjoy them for what they are and just use them as a mode of transportation. And there's no place on Earth quite like the United States of America when it comes to these vehicles. The sheer variety of trucks available on the market is enough to have your head spinning, but there does seem to be a widely accepted recipe for perfection.
This 1972 Chevrolet K10 is a short-bed 4x4 pickup that was just resprayed in red and white back in 2019, and it still looks brand new. It's currently located in Moxee, Washington, and it comes with the right choice of engine: a 6.0-liter Vortec V8, that should be capable of sending around 350 horsepower to the wheels. A 4L65E automatic transmission is in place, something you'd expect to find in a 2005 C6 Corvette for instance.
Even though this is an almost 50-years old truck, it does have power-assisted steering and brakes and an aftermarket air conditioning system to keep you cool during hot summer days. The impressive stance comes courtesy of a 6" Skyjacker suspension lift and a set of 18" Method race wheels. If you're worried about rust, you should know that the paint job came after rust repairs, so this should look as good in a few years too.
The cabin complements the exterior look, as it has been reupholstered in red vinyl with matching cloth inserts, door panels, and carpets. Sound deadening was also improved, to make the ride even more comfortable, and to allow you to enjoy the RetroSound Stereo that also allows for a Bluetooth connection. While the total chassis mileage is unknown, the digital odometer is showing 51 miles in total!
Along with the extensive gallery of photos, we also get to see a short video of the truck, and you can't help but be impressed by how well looked after it is, inside and out. We've watched the video twice, and you might want to turn up the volume and enjoy the V8 rumble produced by the 2.5" exhaust pipes with Flowmaster mufflers. It's somewhat addictive, to say the least. It doesn't even need to be fast, just having that exhaust note will suffice.
With 5 more days to go before the auction is over, the highest bid stands at $18,000, but we wouldn't be surprised if it exceeds $30K by the time it's over. According to official notes, there's also an additional $150 document fee to consider before finalizing the transaction, and then you can go out and drive your new pride and joy.
