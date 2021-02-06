51-Mile, Lifted, 1972 Chevrolet K10 4x4 Wins Us Over With Savage Vortec Rumble

Consider the ingredients that make up the perfect truck in your books. Does it have to be a 4x4? Does it have to be lifted? Do you want a big V8 under the hood and a clean body and cabin? Well then, this might be the truck you're looking for, because this 1972 Chevrolet K10 ticks all the right boxes and more. And you can now place a bid for it if you'd like to make it part of your garage.

49 photos