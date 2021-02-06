1965 Ford Econoline Hides Mustang Secret, No Bleach Is Required For Burnouts

Do you ever consider the uniqueness factor of a vehicle before purchasing it? This might just be a trait that is specific to petrolheads, but I'm sure that no one is really happy to see several other identical cars in the parking lot. If buying a truck that's different than most trucks on the road is a priority to you, then the '60s built, "Forward Control" Ford Econoline might just be the one you're looking for.
Available between 1961 to 1967, about 52,121 of these trucks were built. That's slightly more than 10% of all the Econoline Vans that were produced in the same period. If you consider the fact that it has been 50 years since it went out of production, we can only wonder how many of these special pickup trucks are still around today. These days you can expect to pay between $950 to $40,000 on one, depending on several factors. Of course, a true restomod project would probably go even higher up, but any starting point is good enough.
Back in the day, the Econoline pickup was a popular choice among light-duty commercial and utility businesses. The funny thing about this truck is that, even though it was around 2 feet (0.6 meters) shorter than the contemporary F-100, its bed was nearly as big as its larger sibling. The way the truck was designed did raise a few concerns for Ford, as its rear wheels had a tendency of going up in the air under heavy braking, but that was solved by placing a 165 lbs (74.84 kgs) weight in the rear for balance.
1965 was a good year for this model, as it saw the introduction of a new, optional, 240 cubic-inch (3.9-liters), inline-six engine, with the older 170 cubic-inch (2.7-liters) version becoming a standard feature. But the one that we're looking at today is slightly more special. The seller's late father bought this one in 2001 and got rid of the former engine. He then proceeded to swap in a 1986 Mustang-sourced 302 cubic-inch (4.9-liter) V8, which should be good for about 200 horsepower.
Some more changes have been made to this vehicle, including the custom tan upholstery, replacement gauges, and wood paneling in the truck bed. But the most interesting part, besides the engine swap, is the fact that it also has upgraded brakes and a dual exhaust system with electric cutout and Magnaflow mufflers. As one of the users points out "There is a lot of cool muscle in this Econoline! It's not "econo" anymore, and no bleach is required for burnouts!"
To complete the look, staggered-width 14" aftermarket wheels were installed, the front axle was upgraded to a dropped configuration and air shocks have been added as well. While the five-digit odometer only shows around 12,000 miles, the true mileage of this vehicle is unknown. This Poppy Red Econoline is now located in Solvang, California, and with 5 days to go before the auction is over, the highest bid stands at just $6,000. It does show some signs of wear and tear and could do with a fresh coat of paint, but this is bound to make a Forward Control enthusiast really happy!
