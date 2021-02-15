Brand New Ram TRX Takes on 1985 Chevrolet K10 in The Snow, Someone Gets Stuck

Is newer technology better than older technology? The answer to that question depends on many things, but I would say that the answer would be yes most of the time. I feel that this question pops up during conversations where people feel nostalgic about the past, or when they can't afford to upgrade to a newer vehicle, computer, cell phone, you name it.
Nonetheless, getting a notification from the "Truck King" about his most recent test made me click on his video. He decided to pitch the brand new Ram TRX "super truck" against his own, 1985 Chevrolet K10, appropriately dubbed "Big Green." Initially a project built by The Fast Lane Truck, Big Green features a Chevrolet ZZ6 Crate Engine, and now spends its life somewhere in Canada.
This isn't yet another race down the quarter-mile, but an attempt to see which of the two trucks would be more capable on the off-road, and more specifically, on some snowy trails. Now, you might think, there's no way on Earth the old K10 is going to outshine such a capable machine as the Ram TRX, but let's have a look at what really happened out in the Canadian woods.
We already know that the Ram TRX can take on the desert like few vehicles on this planet can, but we were curious to see how it would handle the narrow, snow-covered trails too. The K10 comes with 4WD, a 4-inch (101-mm) lift and 35-inch tires, and considerably lower weight figures. The Ram TRX weighs about 6,350 lbs (2,880 kg), while the K10 should weigh well under 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg), which might just give it the upper edge.
Ram TRX struggled to move on, eventually becoming stuck in the snow. "I was just scared, it was one of the tightest spots on the trail, and the rear end kept going right and left on me, and I didn't want to tag a tree in Ram's brand new truck."
This is completely understandable, he was cautious with the Ram TRX, but sometimes when you're driving on these kinds of trails, you need to be more committed to make it through. And he does just that in his Chevrolet K10 and finally manages to go up the hill where the TRX failed to do so. That doesn't really mean that the K10 is a more capable vehicle than the TRX is, and this is something other users are mentioning as well.
Dale Phillips said that the "difference was the momentum and the TRX broke fresh snow. Even the first run you had more momentum than the TRX because you were afraid to damage it." As one other user recommends, the next fair thing to do would be for Stephen to find an open area with deep snow where his K10 would get stuck and then see if the TRX could actually make it through. At the end of the day, it's impossible to come to a real conclusion on the topic just by looking at this test, and even though the K10 does have its special appeal, we would still take the TRX anytime.
This isn't yet another race down the quarter-mile, but an attempt to see which of the two trucks would be more capable on the off-road, and more specifically, on some snowy trails. Now, you might think, there's no way on Earth the old K10 is going to outshine such a capable machine as the Ram TRX, but let's have a look at what really happened out in the Canadian woods.
We already know that the Ram TRX can take on the desert like few vehicles on this planet can, but we were curious to see how it would handle the narrow, snow-covered trails too. The K10 comes with 4WD, a 4-inch (101-mm) lift and 35-inch tires, and considerably lower weight figures. The Ram TRX weighs about 6,350 lbs (2,880 kg), while the K10 should weigh well under 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg), which might just give it the upper edge.
Ram TRX struggled to move on, eventually becoming stuck in the snow. "I was just scared, it was one of the tightest spots on the trail, and the rear end kept going right and left on me, and I didn't want to tag a tree in Ram's brand new truck."
This is completely understandable, he was cautious with the Ram TRX, but sometimes when you're driving on these kinds of trails, you need to be more committed to make it through. And he does just that in his Chevrolet K10 and finally manages to go up the hill where the TRX failed to do so. That doesn't really mean that the K10 is a more capable vehicle than the TRX is, and this is something other users are mentioning as well.
Dale Phillips said that the "difference was the momentum and the TRX broke fresh snow. Even the first run you had more momentum than the TRX because you were afraid to damage it." As one other user recommends, the next fair thing to do would be for Stephen to find an open area with deep snow where his K10 would get stuck and then see if the TRX could actually make it through. At the end of the day, it's impossible to come to a real conclusion on the topic just by looking at this test, and even though the K10 does have its special appeal, we would still take the TRX anytime.