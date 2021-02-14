127-Mile, 1971 Chevrolet K20 "Heartbeat of America" Comes in Bumblebee Yellow

Every now and then, you stumble across a vehicle that makes you reconsider all of your previous choices. I was a big Ford F-series fan until now, but this 1971 Chevrolet K20 has a certain "je ne sais quoi" that makes me want one badly. Maybe it's because I'm a big fan of the Bumblebee yellow look, or perhaps it's the simplicity of it all, and the "Heartbeat of America" jingle that has me hooked.

95 photos