1978, Lifted Ford F-150 SuperCab Features Massive V8 Engine, Rolls on 40" Tires

During hard times you need a truck that will keep going no matter what. You need a truck that won't get stuck in the mud or the snow. You need something that can carry a good chunk if not all of your family belongings, should you be required to move out of the way of a natural disaster. And this 1978 Ford F-150 looks rock solid and ready to deliver.
I bet that there are quite a few of you out there who would rather have this classic version instead of going for a newer model. Sure, the newer generation does have a lot of cool tricks up its sleeve, but there's something about this late '70s design that will grow hair on your chest just by looking at it. We came across this rather enormous F-150 just recently, and its stance immediately had us clicking on it for more details.
This F-150 is obviously lifted, although exact details on that have not been revealed by the seller. We did find out that the Pro Comp wheels are fitted with 40" tires! The black exterior is complemented by a King Ranch interior package, with leather upholstery finished in dark brown. A lighter shade would have been more interesting, but the passing of time would have definitely made it look worse.
Providing power to the wheels is a massive 460 ci (7.53-liters) Ford engine, but the exact origin of this motor is not specified. But someone has definitely been looking out for this truck, as it now also has newer 3/4 ton axles and a transfer case too. The paint job and bodywork aren't perfect, but it's quite formidable considering this is a 40+ years old vehicle.
Declared mileage is 19,681 (31,673 km) and Ben at Worldwide Vintage Autos has inspected the vehicle, which provides more information on its overall condition. The emergency brake doesn't seem to be working, which sounds like a common issue with these trucks, and there's no air conditioning. Also, the horn isn't operational but everything else seems to be working fine. The asking price for this truck is $28,900, but you can get it for $395 /month with 10% down, over a period of 72 months.
