Official GMC Hummer EV Ideation Sketch Teleports the Hummer H1 Into the Future

General Motors is paving the way for a zero-emissions future as the company promises it will go carbon-neutral by 2040. And, although it’s making a revolutionary move going forward, that doesn’t mean it doesn't base its strategy – or at least part of it – on holding an eye towards the past.
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a fine example of this way of thinking. General Motors dubs it “the world’s first all-electric supertruck” as it makes use of the company’s latest and greatest technologies. Never mind the Crab Walk (diagonal driving), Extract Mode (6-inch/15-cm lift), or the Ultravision underbody cameras. Those, and many more, are just gimmicks.
More importantly, GM treats the 2022 Hummer EV to features such as the Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance system or the Ultium electric vehicle architecture. The latter will be one of its most important calling cards, enabling the promised 350 miles (563 km) of driving range. Another one will be its retro-futuristic design.
Basically, GM linked its revolutionary zero-emissions future with a gas-guzzling past. And the result is pretty much outstanding, making a timeless reference to the Hummer H1, H2, and H3 from the past. But it also wasn’t easy to achieve, as we previously saw courtesy of GM Design’s social media account. The company was quite eager to show everyone some of the countless alternative ideas its designers considered before finally settling to the current one.
With that, we considered the case to be closed. After all, the last time we saw GM Design bring up the Hummer EV was just in time for the Christmas holidays, when the traditional lobby decorations included the all-electric truck. Well, as it turns out, it was still holding on to unseen ideation sketches.
And it recently posted one of these ideas for everyone to see, and in our humble opinion, it’s the best alternate version to date. Sure, the reason why this particular variant wasn’t approved for production is simple – it's an obvious tribute to the original Hummer H1. That’s probably why it’s also so darn enticing, though.
Actually, one of the followers came up with a pretty neat idea, suggesting that the company shrink its dimensions to compete with the new 4-Door Bronco. Better yet, we’re setting our sights on a direct rival, such as the Jeep Gladiator. Wishful thinking, we know...
More importantly, GM treats the 2022 Hummer EV to features such as the Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance system or the Ultium electric vehicle architecture. The latter will be one of its most important calling cards, enabling the promised 350 miles (563 km) of driving range. Another one will be its retro-futuristic design.
Basically, GM linked its revolutionary zero-emissions future with a gas-guzzling past. And the result is pretty much outstanding, making a timeless reference to the Hummer H1, H2, and H3 from the past. But it also wasn’t easy to achieve, as we previously saw courtesy of GM Design’s social media account. The company was quite eager to show everyone some of the countless alternative ideas its designers considered before finally settling to the current one.
With that, we considered the case to be closed. After all, the last time we saw GM Design bring up the Hummer EV was just in time for the Christmas holidays, when the traditional lobby decorations included the all-electric truck. Well, as it turns out, it was still holding on to unseen ideation sketches.
And it recently posted one of these ideas for everyone to see, and in our humble opinion, it’s the best alternate version to date. Sure, the reason why this particular variant wasn’t approved for production is simple – it's an obvious tribute to the original Hummer H1. That’s probably why it’s also so darn enticing, though.
Actually, one of the followers came up with a pretty neat idea, suggesting that the company shrink its dimensions to compete with the new 4-Door Bronco. Better yet, we’re setting our sights on a direct rival, such as the Jeep Gladiator. Wishful thinking, we know...