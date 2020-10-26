H2, C8 'Vette and GT500 Owner Walks Us Through Exclusive HUMMER EV “Hands-On”

Popular socialite Speed Phenom - Austin Everett in real life – has been on our radar ever since he took delivery of his 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette and started casually playing with it on and off track. His easy-going personality and clear respect of others (and their rides) is quite obvious from his vlogs, even though he’s young, popular, rich, and also good behind the wheel.
Best of all, he is not exactly biased towards General Motors products – even though from his latest adventure we also find out he’s a proud Hummer H2 owner. That’s because the latest addition to his growing garage is a Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Carbon Fiber Track pack, and he even took both it and the C8 out on the track for a great comparison.
This time around he’s taken the C8 for a quick excursion to West LA where – at an undisclosed location (a small airfield by the looks of it) - he is being greeted by none other than GMC’s latest ride, the 2022 HUMMER EV.
As far as we are aware, this might be the first walkaround with a real-world 2022 GMC HUMMER EV that escaped on the Internet – of course, the example actually being just a prototype. It’s still very representative of the Edition 1 models that will be offered by GMC during the first year of production, sporting the exact body color and (probably) all Easter Eggs.
Actually, after seeing the supertruck prototype moving on its own forces (again, is this the first outsider footage that depicts the 2022 HUMMER EV in motion?!), Speed Phenom’s first order of business is to walk us through (pun intended) the most obvious Easter Egg on the vehicle (2:08 mark).
That would be the callbacks (Sea of Tranquility outline, first human foot imprint) to the Moon missions – the automaker is certainly eager to show it’s jumping forward just as much with its new electric vehicle.
Up next is a little hands-on with the interior, which leaves the future owner quite impressed with the high-tech credentials of this six-figure vehicle. Because the vehicle is in demo mode, our YouTuber is reminded of the “Watts to Freedom” sprint to 60 mph in three seconds, among others...
The exterior presentation kicks off at the five-minute mark, but our attention was quickly caught by the GMC representative that explained the multi-function tailgate (which even has speaker pockets for those upcoming tailgate parties) will come standard at least for the first year of production.
From here on, things get pretty standard – there's also the ubiquitous brand communications representative ready to answer some of the questions (and divert others), such as explaining a little more about the Easter Eggs (7:30 mark) or speaking a little about the upcoming buying and ownership experience (9:30).
