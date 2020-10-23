GMC's HUMMER EV Might Have Looked Like This If GM Designers Had Their Way

View this post on Instagram

How did we create the new`ý GMC HUMMER EV? Check out`ý some behind-the-scenes `ý theme sketches that lead us`ý to our design.`ý `ý Designers from our studios in`ý Warren and North Hollywood` provided amazing vision `ý work. `ý `ý Stay tuned for more on the GMC HUMMER EV design process.`ý `ý #GMdesign #car #design #cardesign #cardesignsketch #cardesignworld` #cardesignsketch #sketch #GMC #automotivedesign #future #ideation

A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:27am PDT