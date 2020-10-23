GMC's HUMMER EV Might Have Looked Like This If GM Designers Had Their Way

autoevolution
General Motors is seemingly taking a page out of the 2021 Ford Bronco reinvention manual and spares no expenses – or expanses – to make sure the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV is doing the rounds around the world. Social media is always a good PR trick, so why not highlight a little behind the scenes look at what might have been if a different design had gotten the final approval from the top management.
Just like with any other automotive model out there, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV was born through a well-oiled process, which always includes sketches and drawings of distinctive design versions. That way, the entire team can better visualize what works and what does not before actually moving on to more evolved (and costly) elements of the development process.

GM Design’s social media account decided to spill the beans on this artistic process as a way of further enticing fans and prospective customers to the actual product, one that we’ll only get to see in the metal about a year or so from now (if it’s not fashionably late like one EV maker we all know).

We have seen other designs from the Instagram account of GM Design, but this time around we’re dealing with a product that exists – so while the renderings depict several different takes on the HUMMER EV they’re all eerily familiar.

That’s not a bad thing, because all of the stylists had just about the same design coordinates to work with – and also a few traditional elements to stick with in order to bridge the gap between the modern reincarnation and the hulking predecessor.

Best of all, we get to see sketches of both the exterior visions, as well of the interior. It’s very interesting to see them translated – albeit with modifications – into the real product, as a glimpse into the long, hard, arduous, and often nerve-wrecking process of creating a four-wheeled vehicle that people will buy and possibly even have a love (or sometimes hate) relationship...





