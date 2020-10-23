GMC's HUMMER EV Might Have Looked Like This If GM Designers Had Their Way

GM Design’s social media account decided to spill the beans on this artistic process as a way of further enticing fans and prospective customers to the actual product, one that we’ll only get to see in the metal about a year or so from now (if it’s not fashionably late like one EV maker we all know).
We have seen other designs from the Instagram account of GM Design, but this time around we’re dealing with a product that exists – so while the renderings depict several different takes on the HUMMER EV they’re all eerily familiar.
That’s not a bad thing, because all of the stylists had just about the same design coordinates to work with – and also a few traditional elements to stick with in order to bridge the gap between the modern reincarnation and the hulking predecessor.
Best of all, we get to see sketches of both the exterior visions, as well of the interior. It’s very interesting to see them translated – albeit with modifications – into the real product, as a glimpse into the long, hard, arduous, and often nerve-wrecking process of creating a four-wheeled vehicle that people will buy and possibly even have a love (or sometimes hate) relationship...
Designers from our studios in Warren and North Hollywood provided amazing vision work.
Original sketch collaboration by – John McDougall and Gabriel Clemente. Additional images by Vincent Traina and Helio Queiroz.