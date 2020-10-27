Fancy a GMC HUMMER EV With Even More Space Inside or Better Off-Road Chops?

The introduction of the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV has been, so far, a massive success for General Motors. Emphasis on massive, both literally and figuratively – as per tradition the upcoming all-electric “supertruck” is huge, while early adopters rushed to snatch the Edition 1 model even though it has a six-figure quota. Naturally, one can only ask – is there room for even more, at least in terms of body versions?
There’s no other way to put it – but a large part of the appeal of the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV stands in its configuration. We are dealing here with a pickup truck that is wider than a GMC Sierra (or an F-150 Raptor, for the matter), but in terms of length doesn’t trespass into heavy-duty truck territory. So, there’s ample space in the bed, while retaining the maneuverability of a full-size ICE counterpart.
Additionally, we’re dealing with a fully electric model that has the powertrain and batteries safely hidden away in its underside, enabling the engineers to come up with the customary luggage solution in this situation – big stuff goes in the bed, and other small items in the frunk (front trunk). It’s a win-win scenario, clearly.
Then, we also have to give praise to the same team of engineers for their great work securing the HUMMER EV as a convertible... you can’t call it any other way when talking about one of its neatest tricks – the Infinity Roof and its Sky Panels. It’s one of just two pickups available with something like this, alongside the way smaller Jeep Gladiator.
Still, there are fans who think the HUMMER EV could become a family of models, with more body versions to cater to way different use case scenarios. X-Tomi Design thought about a couple of examples – a 3-Door HUMMER EV, or a larger-than-life Wagon version.
If General Motors wanted to steal some customers from the new Ford Bronco sub-brand, a 3-Door SUV version of its hulking new EV would be a great starting point. Frankly, it doesn’t look better than the Blue Oval’s modern reinterpretation of the legend, so we could say that GM probably didn’t have this option in mind when it approved the current design of the pickup.
The GMC HUMMER EV Wagon depiction, on the other hand, is more plausible. We could imagine the top brass at GM clearly thought about an SUV version of the new “supertruck” - especially one with a three-row seating configuration and ample luggage space. The rumor mill definitely likes this version best, as well.
