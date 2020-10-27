Fancy a GMC HUMMER EV With Even More Space Inside or Better Off-Road Chops?

The introduction of the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV has been, so far, a massive success for General Motors. Emphasis on massive, both literally and figuratively – as per tradition the upcoming all-electric “supertruck” is huge, while early adopters rushed to snatch the Edition 1 model even though it has a six-figure quota. Naturally, one can only ask – is there room for even more, at least in terms of body versions?

64 photos