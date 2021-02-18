Bespoke 2020 GMC Sierra Street Truck Is Dressed to Dazzle, Awaits Highest Bidder

Say what you will about the GMC Sierra and how it’s nothing more than a restyled Silverado. The fact is that once you start working on turning a once common truck into something worthy of its own SEMA stand, you’ll forget all about its origins.
Take this absolutely stunning 2020 Sierra 1500 pickup. Its redesign was penned by one Eric Brockmeyer so that it features a custom short bed conversion, various drivetrain modifications as well as an updated interior.
If it looks familiar, it’s because we showed it to you back in October 2020 for the first time, not long after it was built. Unfortunately, there were only a few images available back then, all of which rather small, courtesy of Adan Ibarra on Instagram. Things are different now, as the truck is set to get auctioned off in Houston between April 8-10 through Mecum Auctions.
These new images take what was an already impressive truck and somehow make it seem even more desirable. Whether it’s the resolution or the lighting, we’re not sure. All we know is this is one of the best-looking short bed conversions out there. We can’t even imagine driving down the street in this thing and people not turning their gaze in admiration.
Aside from its reduced length, the truck also comes with Lexani Forged custom wheels, measuring 24x10 inches at the front and 24x11 inches at the rear for a more aggressive stance. Other visual mods include the custom two-tone paint job, satin finished door jambs and underside, plus leather seats and a suede headliner for the interior.
Performance-wise, there’s a Belltech suspension and a Magnaflow performance exhaust system, both of which should make your time behind the wheel of this custom Sierra 1500 more enjoyable.
As for what’s going on under the hood, we reached out to Mr. Ibarra, who told us that the factory-standard 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 unit underwent no modifications. This means it's putting down 355 hp and 383 lb-ft (518 Nm) of torque. He also said that if, for some reason, the truck doesn't sell, he will give it more horsepower before putting it through this year's show circuit.
In the meantime, make sure to check out the IG post below for an awesome "before and after" shot of this GMC truck.
