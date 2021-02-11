This Hulking 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Is Worth $71,000, Says Dealer

Winnebago Voyage Out to Crush Fifth Wheel Competitors, Can Sleep Eight People

GMC unveiled the fifth-generation Sierra in 2018, having successfully designed it to look as different as possible from the Chevy Silverado. Unique features such as the two-piece tailgate, carbon fiber truck bed, and a multi-color head-up display definitely helped set the GMC apart from its sister model. 30 photos



All GMC Sierras come with general convenience goodies such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power windows, air conditioning, and so on. Trucks like this one, however, which is for sale on



You do get a lot of “truck” in return. First of all, this has GM’s 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine under the hood, which has clocked just 3,400 miles (5,470 km). It’s not quite a low mileage example, but it’s pretty close. It’s also got the 5’10” bed, a 10-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive, a 120-volt bed mounted power outlet, custom wheels, body-color grille surround, a lift kit, and fender flares (with bolt-on lock).



We’re equally impressed with everything that's available on-board. Driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, AEB (automatic emergency braking), bed-view camera, front collision alert, front pedestrian braking, HD surround vision with Trailer View, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, and lane keep assist. This Sierra has got you covered from a comfort perspective, too, thanks to heated second-row seats, keyless entry and start, a premium Bose 7-speaker sound system, plus a great deal more.



