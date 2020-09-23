Drive Tough, Drive Rough, Seems to Say This GM-Designed Sci-Fi Sierra Denali HD

Automotive designers have just one chance to vent out the frustrations caused by engineers who tell them a flourish or two (usually more, actually) have no chance of making it into actual manufacturing. They have the virtual realm at their disposal to imagine what ifs worth at least one or two lifetimes. Usually, they do it privately, but there are also exceptions.
Behold, we have one right now, courtesy of the official generalmotorsdesign Instagram account. And because we’re dealing with social media, opinions are squarely divided on this one – between loving it for the angry face or overall sci-fi appearance, and outright hating it because of... many more reasons.
Our opinion is the model could certainly land a lucrative deal in a Hollywood blockbuster – remember how a few decades back Stephen King’s Christine sparked an interesting horror-movie niche that featured many terrors on the road? We are not biased, seriously, although this truck could easily be the stuff of nightmares for many Chevrolet and GMC fans.
All right, joking aside, there are also a few interesting features on this Sierra-inspired futuristic Denali HD. Such as the fact that GM’s designer that came up with the idea certainly went out of his way to give us an extreme take on the popular split-headlight design current. And... no one noticed that.
Also, our attention was diverted from the rest of the body (once we were able to see past the shiny front fascia) by the front wheels. Those have seriously oversized lug nuts that look just about ready to receive a potentially dangerous set of spikes. And again, no one took this into questioning.
Instead, some of the followers loathing this design have a different beef with the truck – and it doesn’t even stem out of the design. The latter was merely the catalyst for people to remember automakers are making hip square-bodied pickups that look tough... but actually fail in that exact department when put to the daily test. What do you think, they might be on to something?
