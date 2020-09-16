2021 GMC Sierra Lineup Focuses on Easy Trailering Tech, Overlanders Rejoice

Some adventurers enjoy the #vanlife way of travelling the world’s roads, others want a more remote, overlanding-style experience, so they usually need an off-road capable vehicle and an attached camper. For the latter, GMC has prepared some tech-savvy upgrades for the 2021 model year of the Sierra 1500 and Sierra Heavy Duty.
While we are all patiently waiting for GMC to present its first-ever electric vehicle in the form of the reborn Hummer, the company is minding its business and decided to enhance the successful Sierra pickup range. Both the light- and heavy-duty models are being promoted to the 2021 MY roster, and the brand is specifically focusing on what they call “customer-focused trailering technologies.”
Why is that? Well, because a recent study quoted by the company found that an increased number of Americans are switching to camper-based outdoor activities and vacations. According to the RV Industry Association, U.S. recreational vehicle (RV) trips are set to reach a total of over 46 million next summer, with 90 percent of RV sales in 2020 belonging to the towable units segment.
Thus, the 2021 Sierra and Sierra HD receive a handful of upgrades that GM’s subsidiary hopes it will make them the perfect choice for the 2021 vacation season. Among them, the brand is introducing new features such as the Trailer Length Indicator, Jack-Knife Alert, Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance.
It is also upgrading existing systems, such as enhancing the Rear Trailer View with the newly added Trailer-Angle Indicator and guideline features. The Rear Side View is also updated to deliver both left and right views of the truck and compatible trailer for the driver, both when driving forward and in reverse.
Other modifications to the 2021MY include the arrival of the optional MultiPro Tailgate on the SLE and Elevation guises, new colors, 20-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires, and special off-road step on the Sierra 1500 AT4. All models can now be had with a $1,500 price reduction when selecting the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel.
As far as the Sierra HD is concerned, the enhancements include additional systems (HD Surround Vision and Bed View camera tech) on the Denali trim, as well as a new Sierra HD Denali Black Diamond Edition with bespoke features such as 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and powered steps, among others.
Why is that? Well, because a recent study quoted by the company found that an increased number of Americans are switching to camper-based outdoor activities and vacations. According to the RV Industry Association, U.S. recreational vehicle (RV) trips are set to reach a total of over 46 million next summer, with 90 percent of RV sales in 2020 belonging to the towable units segment.
Thus, the 2021 Sierra and Sierra HD receive a handful of upgrades that GM’s subsidiary hopes it will make them the perfect choice for the 2021 vacation season. Among them, the brand is introducing new features such as the Trailer Length Indicator, Jack-Knife Alert, Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance.
It is also upgrading existing systems, such as enhancing the Rear Trailer View with the newly added Trailer-Angle Indicator and guideline features. The Rear Side View is also updated to deliver both left and right views of the truck and compatible trailer for the driver, both when driving forward and in reverse.
Other modifications to the 2021MY include the arrival of the optional MultiPro Tailgate on the SLE and Elevation guises, new colors, 20-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires, and special off-road step on the Sierra 1500 AT4. All models can now be had with a $1,500 price reduction when selecting the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel.
As far as the Sierra HD is concerned, the enhancements include additional systems (HD Surround Vision and Bed View camera tech) on the Denali trim, as well as a new Sierra HD Denali Black Diamond Edition with bespoke features such as 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and powered steps, among others.