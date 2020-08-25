Scout Kenai Packs Your HD Pickup With Everything You Need to Live Off-Grid

Some of us really need an escape from the modern world but most would only become adventurers if they can take with them all the amenities associated with our current, comfortable, and highly technologized way of life. Well, there are solutions that can help people surpass some of the misconceptions associated with camper vans – inherent bulkiness, lesser mobility, and lower count of convenience features. And, in this case, it is all artfully arranged to use the available space provided by your average heavy-duty full-size pickup.

20 photos