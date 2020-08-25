Scout Kenai Packs Your HD Pickup With Everything You Need to Live Off-Grid

Some of us really need an escape from the modern world but most would only become adventurers if they can take with them all the amenities associated with our current, comfortable, and highly technologized way of life. Well, there are solutions that can help people surpass some of the misconceptions associated with camper vans – inherent bulkiness, lesser mobility, and lower count of convenience features. And, in this case, it is all artfully arranged to use the available space provided by your average heavy-duty full-size pickup.
We have met Adventure Vehicle Manufacturing’s all-new Scout Campers brand just a couple of months ago when the young nameplate was premiering just its second model – the base, lightweight Yoho option. The Yakima, Washington-based camper specialist was clearly targeting the overlanding fan base with a hardwall truck bed camper weighing just 913 lbs. that accommodated overnight stays for two couples and fitted the mid-size pickup template.
Slotted above the Yoho and the first-released Olympic model (a truck camper comprised of detachable and fully independent components) is the newly released Kenai solution. This will act as the flagship off-grid model that arrives in the largest size and with the most complete set of features to date.
Now available on pre-order and starting at $23,625, the Scout Kenai has been envisioned as the perfect companion to the crop of HD pickups (both short and long trucks) looking for the next adventure, though it still retains the brand’s specific values of delivering a minimalist, light, overlanding-capable and durable camper.
Everything is dialed up a notch compared to the rest of the lineup – the 1370 lbs. Kenai has space for up to six persons, a separated bathroom space, an available queen-size bed and extended customization features.
When the tough get going, they sometimes get very wet as well, so Kenai’s main new feature is the so-called Mud Room, which includes a built-in stainless-steel drain pan and 360-degrees curtain – the perfect place to wash away all traces of the latest muddy adventure off the excursion gear. Because its drain is directly connected with the exterior it can also be used with the company’s proprietary RinseKit pressurized and heated portable shower.
