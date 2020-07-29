2022 GMC Hummer EV Video Teaser Confirms Fall 2021 Production Start

Initally planned to be revealed on May 20th, GMC had the audacity to tease the Hummer EV once again as a computer-generated image, a clay model, and a half-assembled prototype. Thankfully, the real deal will be unveiled this fall when reservations for the e-pickup will also go live.
Described as a “super truck” although that’s open to debate, the Hummer EV appears to be a full-size model with pretty much the same footprint as a Silverado 1500. The front wheels are pushed as far up front as possible, and the short overhang should translate to an impressive approach angle.
This can’t be said about the rear wheels and overhang, though. The Hummer EV is, at the end of the day, a truck aimed at lifestyle-oriented customers instead of working men and women. GMC has reconfirmed that the roof is made up of removable panels, and based on a screenshot that you can admire in the photo gallery, the front and rear doors are removable too.
As for the most intriguing details of this teaser, GM took inspiration from Ford with the G.O.A.T. Modes of the Bronco to create two driving modes with rather questionable handles. Adrenaline and Crab, to be more precise, which may translate to on-road performance and rock-crawling settings.
The prototype mentioned in the opening paragraph also shows a little bit of the front-fascia design, and the bumper appears to be a heavy-duty design with a pair of tow hooks. Coincidence or not, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package feature not one, but two front hooks.
Production of the 2022 Hummer begins in the fall of 2021, and GMC is much obliged to confirm that Ultium battery technology is on the menu. The in-house design is available in capacities as large as 200 kWh, and General Motors has promised ranges of “up to 400 miles or more” on a charge.
Don’t, however, expect the e-Hummer to be capable of 400 miles between charges. It’s too large, too heavy, and not particularly aerodynamic. On the upside, it will certainly be a hoot to drive off the beaten path.
This can’t be said about the rear wheels and overhang, though. The Hummer EV is, at the end of the day, a truck aimed at lifestyle-oriented customers instead of working men and women. GMC has reconfirmed that the roof is made up of removable panels, and based on a screenshot that you can admire in the photo gallery, the front and rear doors are removable too.
As for the most intriguing details of this teaser, GM took inspiration from Ford with the G.O.A.T. Modes of the Bronco to create two driving modes with rather questionable handles. Adrenaline and Crab, to be more precise, which may translate to on-road performance and rock-crawling settings.
The prototype mentioned in the opening paragraph also shows a little bit of the front-fascia design, and the bumper appears to be a heavy-duty design with a pair of tow hooks. Coincidence or not, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package feature not one, but two front hooks.
Production of the 2022 Hummer begins in the fall of 2021, and GMC is much obliged to confirm that Ultium battery technology is on the menu. The in-house design is available in capacities as large as 200 kWh, and General Motors has promised ranges of “up to 400 miles or more” on a charge.
Don’t, however, expect the e-Hummer to be capable of 400 miles between charges. It’s too large, too heavy, and not particularly aerodynamic. On the upside, it will certainly be a hoot to drive off the beaten path.