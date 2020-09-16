Toyota Dealers Begin Enabling Android Auto on Select Models

The wait for Android Auto is officially over for some Toyota owners, as dealerships have finally started installing a new firmware update that enables the app on select models.
The new update first made the headlines in late August when it was published on a Spanish forum. At that point, Toyota owners were basically supposed to download the file and update the head units in their cars manually, something which obviously wasn’t recommended for beginners.
On the other hand, several Corolla owners confirmed last month that this update was the one enabling Android Auto on their cars, and after reaching out to authorized dealerships, they were told the official rollout would begin in September or October, all depending on the region.
And according to a RAV4 owner, Toyota dealers in the United States are indeed offering the head unit software update that enables Android Auto, albeit for now, it’s not yet clear if all supported models are getting this version today.
At the same time, we still don’t know if all Toyota dealerships have received the new USB drives that allow for the installation of the latest firmware update, so your best option right now is to call them and ask if the update can be installed on your model too.
No matter if the update is performed officially or unofficially, the whole process takes around 40 to 50 minutes, after which the head unit is restarted to apply the new image. Once the whole thing comes to an end, simply connecting an Android phone to the head unit should bring the Android Auto icon on the screen, and you can just launch it like any other app.
The first time Android Auto starts, drivers need to complete the configuration wizard and set up some basic functionality, including the Google Assistant integration for voice command support.
On the other hand, several Corolla owners confirmed last month that this update was the one enabling Android Auto on their cars, and after reaching out to authorized dealerships, they were told the official rollout would begin in September or October, all depending on the region.
And according to a RAV4 owner, Toyota dealers in the United States are indeed offering the head unit software update that enables Android Auto, albeit for now, it’s not yet clear if all supported models are getting this version today.
At the same time, we still don’t know if all Toyota dealerships have received the new USB drives that allow for the installation of the latest firmware update, so your best option right now is to call them and ask if the update can be installed on your model too.
No matter if the update is performed officially or unofficially, the whole process takes around 40 to 50 minutes, after which the head unit is restarted to apply the new image. Once the whole thing comes to an end, simply connecting an Android phone to the head unit should bring the Android Auto icon on the screen, and you can just launch it like any other app.
The first time Android Auto starts, drivers need to complete the configuration wizard and set up some basic functionality, including the Google Assistant integration for voice command support.