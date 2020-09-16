5 Google Maps for Android Quietly Updated with a Change You Might Not Even Notice

Google Releases Google Maps for Android Update with a New Modern Feature

Google has recently released another update for Google Maps on Android, and this time what the search giant wants to do is prepare the app for a new generation of devices. 6 photos



Surface Duo is Microsoft’s first Android device, and it comes with a dual-screen form factor – two screens are connected to each other with a hinge, allowing for multiple modes, including phone and tablet.



Today’s update allows Google Maps to better use the available screen estate on devices like the Surface Duo, so the application is now able to determine if a hinge is used or not. If it this, then the interface of the app is properly rendered on the screen, thus making sure that no data is lost in the place where the hinge is normally located.



Needless to say, while Google Maps is now fully compatible with the Surface Duo, this is an update that prepares the app for the future, as more dual-screen devices equipped with hinges are expected to launch in the coming months.



At the same time, Google has also released Google Maps beta version 10.50.2 earlier this week.



Just like any Android device, Microsoft’s Surface Duo can obviously power Android Auto too, but at the same time, it can also be a tool to substantially upgrade the experience behind the wheel using its large screen estate to power apps that don’t support the platform.



For example, while you can connect the Duo to your car and run Android Auto, its screens can be used for apps that aren’t compatible, like YouTube (no, just don’t use it unless you’re parked), EV tools, and even messaging apps if the car is not in motion.



