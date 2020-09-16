Critical Android Auto Bug Finally Under Investigation, No Word on the ETA Though

One of the best things about Android Auto is that it allows users to make phone calls right from the head unit, and support for voice commands obviously makes the experience a lot more convenient than just turning to the phone when driving the car.
On the other hand, some users learned the hard way that updating their devices to Android 11 could actually turn this straightforward experience into a little nightmare, as starting a phone call on Android Auto is no longer working properly.
In most cases, the audio is just re-rerouted from the car’s speakers to the phone, while others claim that making a call just doesn’t work at all on Android Auto. And this happens when using both touch input on the head unit or voice commands, these users say.
Oddly enough, the whole thing returns to normal when the phone is unlocked, at which point the call starts correctly on Android Auto and users can hear what the other person is saying in the speakers in their cars.
While this is pretty much the only workaround available right now, Google has recently confirmed that it’s investigating the bug, but an ETA as to when it could be pushed to production devices isn’t yet available. In other words, yes, Google is looking into the whole thing, but it’s better not to hold your breath for a fix because this could take up to several months.
“We are currently investigating this issue. It would be great if you could send us the bug reports for further investigation. We'll send you an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please look out for this email and reply directly to it. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team announced.
In the meantime, Android 11 comes with several other bugs on Android Auto, and you can check out the link here for a closer look at all of them.
In most cases, the audio is just re-rerouted from the car’s speakers to the phone, while others claim that making a call just doesn’t work at all on Android Auto. And this happens when using both touch input on the head unit or voice commands, these users say.
Oddly enough, the whole thing returns to normal when the phone is unlocked, at which point the call starts correctly on Android Auto and users can hear what the other person is saying in the speakers in their cars.
While this is pretty much the only workaround available right now, Google has recently confirmed that it’s investigating the bug, but an ETA as to when it could be pushed to production devices isn’t yet available. In other words, yes, Google is looking into the whole thing, but it’s better not to hold your breath for a fix because this could take up to several months.
“We are currently investigating this issue. It would be great if you could send us the bug reports for further investigation. We'll send you an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please look out for this email and reply directly to it. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team announced.
In the meantime, Android 11 comes with several other bugs on Android Auto, and you can check out the link here for a closer look at all of them.