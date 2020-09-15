Google Officially Confirms It’s Working on Android Auto Fixes for Android 11

While Android 11 was theoretically supposed to bring an improved experience both on the phone and in the car, the latter has actually been exactly the opposite, as users have discovered a plethora of problems with Android Auto after installing the new OS.
These ten Android Auto bugs, for example, have affected a substantial number of devices after the update to Android 11, including Google’s very own Pixel lineup of phones.
Until now, however, the Mountain View-based search giant has provided a fix only for the Calendar app that goes missing from Android Auto on Android 11, recommending users to install version 5.6 of the app to bring back this key feature.
In an announcement made a few hours ago, a member of the Android Auto team confirmed on Google’s forums that the company is already looking into the rest of the problems and more information on everything would be offered in the discussion threads where users report the glitches.
“We are investigating the issues you reported after upgrading your Android phone operating system to Android 11. We will share more information on the related threads,” the announcement reads.
No specifics are available at this point, but fixes that will be offered either as part of the next Android 11 updates or in new Android Auto versions are now likely to go live in the coming weeks. A new Android Auto update is expected in late September or early October, while Android 11 bug fixes should be released gradually as more problems are discovered and addressed.
For now, the Android 11 update is only available for a limited number of devices, including Google Pixel phones and models from a series of other companies, like OnePlus. Samsung smartphones won’t receive the update to Android 11 until later this year when the new operating system is projected to land for flagship models like the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note20.
