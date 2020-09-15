Yacht With Porsche Design and Functionality Floats in Under Half a Million

2 Google Maps Broken Down on Android Auto, and We All Know the Culprit

Yet Another Android Auto Problem Reported After the Latest OS Update

It’s pretty clear by now that for Android Auto users, the Android 11 update is a crazy rollercoaster ride, as the experience in the car can suddenly go south because of bugs in this new OS version. 6 photos



And once again, the culprit appears to the latest Android release, as after installing the new operating system Android Auto just doesn’t show up on the car’s screen.



“Trying to connect pixel 3a xl via USB cable to Audi A3 (2018). The view inside the app changes to drive mode but I can no longer select "Android Auto" in my Audi menu. There’s just no entry for it (there are only radio, media etc). Worked fine for 1 year prior to the update,” someone says on Google



Google has already locked the thread, instead pointing users to a series of



For example, the search giant recommends users to install the latest versions of Android Auto and Google apps and attempt to clear the storage and the cache. Doing this could sometime resolve various bugs, albeit this doesn’t seem to be the case now after the update to Android 11.



In the meantime, the good news is that Google has started



Of course, there’s no ETA as to when fixes could land, but as per Google’s typical release calendar, a new Android Auto update should go live in just a few weeks in late September or early October. It remains to be seen if the next Android Auto version brings any fixes for all these problems reported lately. In addition to the many Android Auto issues introduced by Android 11 that we already discussed in the last few days, some are now complaining that not even the wired version of the app works correctly.And once again, the culprit appears to the latest Android release, as after installing the new operating system Android Auto just doesn’t show up on the car’s screen.“Trying to connect pixel 3a xl via USB cable to Audi A3 (2018). The view inside the app changes to drive mode but I can no longer select "Android Auto" in my Audi menu. There’s just no entry for it (there are only radio, media etc). Worked fine for 1 year prior to the update,” someone says on Google forums Google has already locked the thread, instead pointing users to a series of generic workarounds that can be used to resolve problems with the wired version of Android Auto.For example, the search giant recommends users to install the latest versions of Android Auto and Google apps and attempt to clear the storage and the cache. Doing this could sometime resolve various bugs, albeit this doesn’t seem to be the case now after the update to Android 11.In the meantime, the good news is that Google has started looking into issues experienced on Android Auto after installing Android 11.Of course, there’s no ETA as to when fixes could land, but as per Google’s typical release calendar, a new Android Auto update should go live in just a few weeks in late September or early October. It remains to be seen if the next Android Auto version brings any fixes for all these problems reported lately.